Amy Havers Suicide Imposter Syndrome BAE Digital Intelligence

Inquest reveals Amy Havers, 22, died by suicide after suffering imposter syndrome at BAE Digital Intelligence despite positive performance reviews.

Amy Havers, a twenty-two-year-old graduate from the University of Bristol, took her own life in September following a ten-month tenure at BAE Digital Intelligence. The inquest at Oxfordshire Coroners Court heard that Miss Havers struggled with severe imposter syndrome, believing she was inadequate compared to peers despite receiving consistently positive professional feedback.

Professional Success Versus Personal Doubt

Miss Havers secured a position as a Business Analyst at BAE Digital Intelligence in September last year after excelling during a summer internship while still an undergraduate student. She graduated from the University of Bristol between 2022 and 2025 with a high two-one degree in Business and Management, entering the workforce with strong academic credentials and no prior history of depression or relevant medical issues.

Also read Love Island star Amy Jabur navigates shifting TV landscape and fading popularity of the show she fronted

Despite her successful transition into the corporate environment, Miss Havers became convinced that her performance was subpar relative to other graduates joining the firm simultaneously. Her father, Lee Havers, provided a statement to investigators indicating that his daughter felt unable to meet expectations, leading to a drastic change in her demeanor from a bright and charismatic individual to one expressing a desire to leave the company entirely.

Support Network And Emotional Distress

Daniel Hudson, Miss Havers' boyfriend of three years and a nuclear engineer, testified that their relationship had been perfect since they met at university when he played American football and she was a cheerleader. He described hearing her cry for approximately forty-five minutes on her way home from work, noting that she felt she was burdening others by discussing her workplace anxiety and doubting the sincerity of her colleagues' encouraging feedback.

Advertisement

Mr. Hudson visited the family home in Sonning Common, south Oxfordshire, in July and observed significant stress levels during his stay. He recalled Miss Havers stating twice that she could not continue in her role and wanted out, prompting him to ask if she had thoughts of self-harm, to which she initially denied having any. Before departing, he left an encouraging note on her bedroom table affirming her capabilities.

The Tragic Outcome And Official Verdict

After Mr. Hudson left on a Sunday afternoon, Miss Havers sent him a Snapchat image showing her crying, but she did not respond to his subsequent messages. Her mother, Nerys Havers, returned home at 6:30 PM to discover her daughter hanging in the hallway. Emergency services, including police, ambulances, and an air ambulance, performed CPR attempts but were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Joanna Coleman recorded a verdict of suicide, stating she was satisfied that Miss Havers intended to take her own life. Toxicology tests revealed no presence of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medications, and no suicide note was found on her phone or in the residence. A spokesman for BAE Systems expressed deep sadness over the death, highlighting that Amy was highly regarded by colleagues and that her positive impact on the business would not be forgotten.