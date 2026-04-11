Great Britain sprinter Amy Hunt visits England rugby training camp ahead of Australia clash

GB sprint star and four-time European gold medallist Amy Hunt visited England's rugby training base on Wednesday. The visit marks the latest celebrity appearance to inspire Steve Borthwick's squad before their Nations Championship match against Australia.

Great Britain sprinting star Amy Hunt visited England's rugby training base on Wednesday, providing a boost of inspiration to the national squad ahead of their crucial Nations Championship fixture against Australia on Sunday.

The 24-year-old athlete, who recently secured four gold medals at last summer's European Championships in Birmingham, spent time observing a training session and sharing lunch with the team. Her appearance follows a recent pattern of sporting celebrities engaging with Steve Borthwick's coaching staff to offer insights and motivation. Back row forward Ben Earl highlighted the positive atmosphere surrounding the visit, noting how much the players appreciate interaction with high achievers from other fields.

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Amy Hunt Inspires England Rugby Squad

He told BBC Sport that Hunt seemed buzzing to be there and emphasized the team's love for spending time with individuals who have accomplished significant feats outside of rugby. Earl also pointed out the dual excellence of Hunt, mentioning her Cambridge degree alongside her elite sporting success. Defence coach Richard Wigglesworth echoed these sentiments, stating that the squad always derives great energy from welcoming winners into the camp.

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He explained that having such inspirational figures around helps the players who are themselves trying to inspire others through their own performances. Wigglesworth added that he believes Hunt will create valuable connections that benefit the team's overall morale and focus. Hunt is the latest in a string of notable sports figures to visit the England training camp at Pennyhill Park.

This includes England football manager Thomas Tuchel, who visited during the current Six Nations campaign, as well as Olympic champion skeleton racer Matt Weston. Captain Maro Itoje has previously met with various sporting personalities invited into the camp to broaden the players' perspectives and experiences. On the same day as Hunt's visit, Leeds Rhinos assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix also met with Borthwick and his coaching staff.

Diverse Sporting Visitors Join Training Camp

Walker, who played for Bath after briefly crossing codes in 2006, joined Grix in discussions with the rugby union leadership. These meetings are part of a broader effort to integrate diverse sporting experiences into the rugby training environment. The training camp activities also included engagement with the UK Armed Forces team, whose players and coaches were present for the day.

Borthwick and assistant Joe El-Abd are scheduled to lead a special training session for the Armed Forces team at Sandhurst on Thursday. This preparation supports the Armed Forces squad, which is set to play Belgium in a Remembrance Day fixture on November 11 at Gloucester's Kingsholm ground. The upcoming match against Australia serves as the first in a demanding four-game sequence for England throughout November.

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England Face Demanding November Rugby Schedule

Following the clash with the Wallabies, the squad will face Japan, New Zealand, and an as-yet-undecided play-off opponent on successive weekends. This intensive schedule tests the team's depth and resilience as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in international rugby.