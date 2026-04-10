Amy Schumer Debuts Slimmer Figure at 'Lorne' Premiere, Discusses Weight Loss Journey

Amy Schumer wows at the 'Lorne' premiere in NYC, showcasing significant weight loss and discussing her experience with Mounjaro. The event was also attended by Natasha Lyonne, adding to the evening's buzz.

Amy Schumer showcased a noticeably slimmer figure at the New York City premiere of the documentary film Lorne on Thursday evening. The comedian, 44, who has openly discussed her weight loss journey, sported a casual yet chic ensemble, comprising skinny blue jeans and a fitted pink T-shirt. She accentuated her look with a cropped pink sweater and matching pink sandals. Her blonde hair was styled in a half-up, half-down fashion, and she opted for a natural makeup look.

The event, held on the red carpet, saw Schumer posing for solo photographs before joining her Life & Beth co-star, Kevin Kane, 49, with whom she previously collaborated on the show Inside Amy Schumer. The documentary Lorne, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, offers an in-depth look at Saturday Night Live creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels and is slated for theatrical release on April 17. The film features interviews with prominent SNL figures such as Tina Fey and Mike Myers.\Schumer's dramatic body transformation has been a topic of public discussion, with the comedian being candid about her use of a weight-loss drug. She revealed in March 2025 her positive experience with Mounjaro, a medication initially developed for diabetes and weight loss. Schumer has been vocal about the effectiveness of Mounjaro compared to its competitor, Wegovy, after a negative experience with Ozempic. She shared her experience, highlighting the positive impact on her overall well-being. She mentioned improvements in her hair, skin, energy levels, and even her libido. Alongside her red carpet appearance, Schumer’s recent weight loss follows her separation from her husband, Chris Fischer, in December 2025, and their subsequent divorce filing in January. Despite the separation, Schumer emphasized the continued affection between them, and they are co-parents to their son, Gene, who is set to celebrate his seventh birthday in May. This event highlighted not only her physical transformation but also her commitment to openness and sharing her personal experiences with her audience.\The premiere of Lorne was a star-studded affair, with other notable figures in attendance. Natasha Lyonne, known for her role in Orange Is The New Black, also graced the red carpet. Lyonne, 47, wore an eye-catching black velvet dress. The event took place shortly after reports surfaced that she was removed from a Delta flight due to an alleged failure to comply with flight attendant instructions. Lyonne was scheduled to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, filmed in New York City, the following day. Despite the incident, Lyonne addressed the situation on Twitter, expressing her sentiments and acknowledging the missed opportunity to speak with Drew Barrymore. The premiere thus saw not only Amy Schumer's appearance but also the presence of other celebrities adding to the evening's excitement and news coverage. The documentary film Lorne promises to be a significant release, delving into the life and career of Lorne Michaels, and the premiere served as a gathering point for a variety of entertainment industry personalities





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