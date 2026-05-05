Amy Schumer Reflects on Met Gala Memories and Celebrates Son's Birthday Amid Divorce and Weight Loss Journey

Amy Schumer shares a nostalgic throwback to her Met Gala experience while pregnant, celebrates her son's seventh birthday as a single mom, and addresses her dramatic weight loss amid her divorce from Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer recently shared a nostalgic throwback to a unique moment from seven years ago, when she posed on the iconic Met Gala staircase while on her way to give birth to her son, Gene Fischer .

The comedian, who has 12.5 million Instagram followers, recounted the story on Tuesday, revealing that she gave birth via caesarean section due to her endometriosis just hours after the photo was taken. The Met Gala, themed 'Camp: Notes on Fashion,' took place the following day, marking a whirlwind of events for Schumer. She reflected on the experience, telling People in 2019 that giving birth was the most terrifying yet rewarding experience of her life.

Despite missing this year's Met Gala, Schumer is no stranger to fashion's biggest night, having attended the event in 2016, 2017, and 2022. Her journey as a mother has been filled with both challenges and joy, as evidenced by her recent celebration of Gene's seventh birthday. The single mom threw her first birthday party for her son, featuring a red ninja-themed cake complete with a katana and throwing stars.

Schumer was seen enjoying the festivities with her mother, Sandra Schumer, while her estranged husband, Chris Fischer, was notably absent. The couple, who filed for divorce in January after seven years of marriage, reportedly still have three frozen embryos, raising the possibility of expanding their family through surrogacy in the future. Schumer and Fischer's relationship began in a whirlwind romance, meeting through her personal assistant, who is his sister, and marrying just five months later.

In addition to her personal life, Schumer has been making headlines for her dramatic weight loss, which she attributes to the medication Mounjaro. The 44-year-old comedian, who underwent liposuction in 2022, has shed 50 pounds and is the skinniest she's been in decades. She recently addressed speculation about her weight loss, stating that it was unrelated to her separation from Fischer or his Asperger's Syndrome.

Schumer's career has been marked by success, from her start on NBC's Last Comic Standing to her Emmy-winning productions. She is also the second cousin of Senator Chuck Schumer, adding a political dimension to her public persona. As she continues to navigate her personal and professional life, Schumer remains a prominent figure in both comedy and fashion circles





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