Amy Schumer Shares Struggles After Botched Colonoscopy, Remains Happier Than Ever

Amy Schumer opens up about a medical procedure affecting her sex drive while discussing her separation from Chris Fischer and her improved mental health.

Amy Schumer recently revealed that she underwent a botched colonoscopy , a medical procedure that has significantly impacted her libido. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 44-year-old comedian explained that the procedure left her feeling less inclined toward sex.

Despite this physical setback, Schumer shared that she is currently happier than she has ever been. A colonoscopy is a standard preventive measure used to detect colorectal cancer by examining the rectum and large intestine with a camera-equipped tube, as explained by the Mayo Clinic.

Schumer, who has been separated from her husband of eight years, chef Chris Fischer, since December, made the announcement on social media at the time, stating that the couple had amicably ended their marriage after seven years together but would remain focused on co-parenting their seven-year-old son, Gene. Addressing speculation about the breakup, Schumer dismissed rumors that weight loss or Fischer's success and attractiveness as a chef had anything to do with their split, emphasizing that the decision was mutual and respectful.

The couple first became public in 2017 after being spotted together in New York City and married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in 2018. Schumer has been open about her health struggles in recent years, including her battles with perimenopause symptoms, which she has managed with hormone therapy. Last year, she lost over 30 pounds using the medication Mounjaro. Schumer also struggled with the weight-loss drug Wegovy but found it too severe.

'Three years ago, I tried Wegovy,' she admitted. 'I was puking, I couldn’t handle it. ' Switching to Mounjaro proved to be more effective, and she praised the drug for improving her energy and overall well-being.

Additionally, schumer shared her positive experience with hormone replacement therapy, revealing how it alleviated her perimenopause symptoms and boosted her energy levels





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