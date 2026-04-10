Amy Schumer Stuns at Premiere After Weight Loss Journey

Amy Schumer shines at the premiere of 'Lorne' in NYC, showcasing significant weight loss and discussing her experience with weight loss drugs. The event also featured Natasha Lyonne, with the news surrounding a recent flight incident.

Amy Schumer showcased a noticeably slimmer figure at the New York City premiere of the documentary film Lorne on Thursday night. The comedian, 44, who has openly discussed her weight loss journey, arrived in a stylish ensemble comprising skinny blue jeans and a fitted pink T-shirt. She layered the outfit with a cropped pink sweater and completed the look with pink sandals.

Schumer's blonde hair was styled in a half-up, half-down fashion, and her makeup was kept light and natural, accentuating her refreshed appearance. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, chronicles the life and career of Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and is slated for a theatrical release on April 17. The premiere brought together various celebrities, with Schumer posing for photographs both solo and alongside her Life & Beth co-star Kevin Kane. The documentary features interviews with several SNL icons like Tina Fey and Mike Myers. Schumer's presence at the event highlighted her recent weight loss, which she has attributed to the use of a weight-loss drug, and the public's attention was drawn to her dramatically changed physique. \Schumer has been candid about her experience with weight loss medications, revealing that she found success with Mounjaro, a drug she praised for its effectiveness. She initially tried Wegovy, but experienced adverse reactions, leading her to switch to Mounjaro. In March 2025, Schumer shared her positive experiences with the diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro on social media, emphasizing its positive effects. She noted improvements in her hair, skin, and energy levels, and also expressed increased interest in intimate activities. The comedian's openness about her health journey and the use of weight loss drugs has sparked conversations around the topic, while also contributing to the interest in her new look. Her weight loss has been a prominent topic of discussion and scrutiny. Before her arrival at the premiere, Schumer was seen in a bathing suit, further showcasing her 50-pound weight loss. She also mentioned the importance of healthcare accessibility, specifically highlighting the affordability of telehealth services. Her use of such services to find the correct medication demonstrates her dedication to maintaining her health and wellbeing.\In addition to Amy Schumer, other celebrities also graced the red carpet. Natasha Lyonne, star of Orange Is The New Black, attended the premiere in an eye-catching black velvet dress. Lyonne's presence followed an incident where she was reportedly removed from a Delta flight prior to the event, leading to media attention. Page Six reported that she was asked to leave a plane bound for New York City for failing to adhere to flight attendant instructions. Lyonne later addressed the situation on Twitter, expressing her regrets about missing her scheduled appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and acknowledging the unpaid Transportation Security Administration agents. Schumer's arrival at the premiere and Lyonne's presence contributed to a lively atmosphere, and their appearances were significant within the entertainment landscape. The event provided a platform for both comedians to showcase their styles and recent life changes. Schumer's noticeable physical transformation, coupled with her recent separation from her husband, Chris Fischer, further emphasized the significance of the event. The divorce, which was filed in January 2026, occurred after the couple announced their separation in December 2025, and their son, Gene, is turning seven in May





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