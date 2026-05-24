An asylum seeker sent to France and returned to Britain: forced into crime to survive

An asylum seeker sent to France under the 'one in, one out' scheme returned to Britain, describing his forced return, severe beatings by people-smugglers, and fear of being sent back to France. He warns illegal migrants resorting to crime to survive in Britain's current immigration environment.

An asylum seeker was sent to France under Sir Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out scheme '. He later returned to Britain and mentioned that he may be forced into crime to survive because of the current immigration policies.

The man claims to be among at least 18 asylum seekers who have returned to the UK since the plan's initiation last year. He was left in a 'desperate' situation after being brought back to France by the Home Office and was beaten by people-smugglers due to his refusal to work with them.

The man considered Britain as a 'safer' place to live, as people were offered journey back to Britain in lorries rather than in small boats due to the one-in-one-out policy. He sought help from the Guardian and expressed his wish to 'live in peace', 'work legally', and be safe





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Asylum Seeker One In One Out Scheme Forced Return Beatings Illegal Migrants Crime Britain's Current Immigration Environment

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