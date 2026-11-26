Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh hosted a wedding for his daughter Shivangi in Nadawan village that attracted up to one million guests, shattering previous attendance records in India.

Controversial six-time lawmaker Anant Singh hosted the wedding of his daughter Shivangi Singh to Rishikesh Kumar in the village of Nadawan, Bihar, on Wednesday, an event that has reportedly drawn between 400,000 and one million guests. The sheer scale of the celebration has led to claims that the gathering has surpassed the existing Guinness World Record for the largest wedding attendance, which stands at 150,000 guests set in India in 1995. The event in the eastern Indian state of Bihar transformed a rural village into a logistical hub of unprecedented magnitude, drawing media attention and scrutiny due to Singh's complex legal history.

Logistical Scale and Attendance Records

Reports indicate that the wedding festivities featured 500,000 pieces of traditional sweets and a vegetarian feast prepared by an army of 500 chefs and cooks, according to Singh's confidant Munna Singh. The arrival of the bride in a luxury BMW and the groom in a convoy of approximately 200 cars created immediate gridlock, grounding traffic on roads leading to the venue to a standstill. The chaos was so severe that one politician, unable to navigate the congestion, abandoned his vehicle and rode a tractor across farm fields to reach the ceremony site, as reported by the Times of India.

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Organizers constructed five helipads to transport VIP guests, with each helicopter touchdown generating clouds of dust that swept over crowds of onlookers. Images published by the Press Trust of India showed thousands of people jostling for a view of the sprawling venue, with many spectators perching precariously on top of trees and electricity towers to get a glimpse of the proceedings. The crowd density was so high that organizers were forced to postpone a horse race involving 200 horses, which had attracted an estimated 100,000 spectators eager to watch the spectacle.

Guest Experience and Wedding Traditions

Guests were treated to elaborate flower arrangements featuring blooms imported from China and a grand fireworks display that captivated the massive audience. However, the distribution of food became a chaotic endeavor, with videos circulating online showing attendees using drinking glasses as plates. Many guests were seen scooping food directly out of large cooking vessels with their hands and carrying away leftovers in cardboard boxes, highlighting the difficulty of managing such a massive crowd.

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The scale of the food distribution was described by one guest in a viral video as akin to winning a war, emphasizing the competitive nature of securing a meal at the event. The wedding present for the groom reportedly included a white Land Rover Defender, a 100-gram gold chain, and an 80-gram gold bracelet. This level of extravagance is set against the backdrop of an Indian wedding industry estimated by KPMG to be worth between 40 billion and 50 billion US dollars, with more than 10 million weddings taking place annually across the country.

Anant Singh's Political Profile and Legal Controversies

Anant Singh, widely known by the nickname Chhote Sarkar or younger lord, is a powerful local figure whose influence is matched by significant legal challenges. He faces dozens of criminal cases, including accusations of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and rioting. Despite these pending charges, Singh describes himself as a social worker who manages businesses and agricultural land, declaring that his combined wealth with his wife amounts to 1 billion rupees.

Local accounts describe Singh as a figure who travels in a convoy of up to 25 cars and has a reputation for intimidating opponents, including an incident where he reportedly chased away tax officials by appearing with snakes wrapped around his neck. The politician has spent several stints in prison throughout his career, yet he continues to hold political office and command loyalty from villagers and allies. The wedding in Nadawan served as a public display of his enduring power and resources, drawing in political allies, villagers, and VIPs from across the region.

Regional Impact and Future Implications

The wedding in Nadawan has reignited discussions about the intersection of wealth, power, and justice in Bihar's political landscape. The event highlighted the ability of local strongmen to mobilize massive resources and crowds, overshadowing legal proceedings that have hung over his head for years. While the celebration concluded with the union of Shivangi and Rishikesh Kumar, the logistical and social spectacle remains a notable case study in Indian political culture.

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As news of the attendance figures spreads, questions persist regarding the verification of the crowd size and its potential impact on the Guinness World Record. The event underscores the enduring appeal of traditional weddings as displays of status in India, even when hosted by figures with contentious public records. The reaction from both supporters and critics will likely influence Singh's political standing in upcoming electoral cycles, as his ability to mobilize mass support remains a key metric of his influence in the state.