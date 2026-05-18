Anderson Cooper Reflects on Two Decades of 60 Minutes, Warns of Future Threats

Anderson Cooper, a longtime correspondent for 60 Minutes and CNN, looked back on his two decades of reporting in a farewell segment on Sunday night. He expressed anxiety over the future of the legendary news program under CBS chief Bari Weiss and warned about protecting the show's independence amidst turmoil inside CBS News.

An emotional Anderson Cooper looked back on two decades of war zones, disasters, and defining interviews on Sunday night as he formally signed off from 60 Minutes .

During an emotional 'Overtime' segment, Cooper reflected on the values that transformed 60 Minutes into one of the most trusted brands in television news. His farewell from the storied news program, however, came wrapped in anxiety over the future of the legendary program under embattled CBS chief Bari Weiss. Beneath the nostalgia was a pointed warning about protecting the show's independence as turmoil inside CBS News threatens to engulf the iconic franchise.

'I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes,' Cooper said during the broadcast. 'There's very few things that have been around for as long as 60 Minutes has and maintained the quality that it has. ' The longtime correspondent, who also presents a weeknight show on CNN, repeatedly stressed the importance of editorial freedom, trust, and institutional integrity.

Some observers interpreted those comments as a thinly veiled message about growing fears surrounding Weiss' leadership and the direction of the network under David Ellison, whose company now controls parent company Paramount.

'Things can always evolve and change,' Cooper said. 'But I hope the core of what 60 Minutes is always remains. ' Anderson Cooper officially signed off from 60 Minutes on Sunday night after nearly two decades as a correspondent on the legendary CBS program





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