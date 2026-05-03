Andoni Iraola Emerges as Top Managerial Target for Crystal Palace and Chelsea

Andoni Iraola, the departing AFC Bournemouth manager, is a highly sought-after candidate for both Crystal Palace and Chelsea as they search for new leadership. His successful stint at Bournemouth has drawn interest from multiple top clubs, making him a key figure in the upcoming managerial market.

Andoni Iraola , the 43-year-old manager of AFC Bournemouth, has confirmed his departure from the Vitality Stadium at the end of his current contract. His impressive tenure at Bournemouth, where he has guided the team to eighth place in the Premier League , has attracted significant interest from top clubs, including Crystal Palace and Chelsea .

Palace, who are set to lose manager Oliver Glasner, see Iraola as their prime candidate to lead the team forward. However, Chelsea have also entered the race after parting ways with Liam Rosenior, making Iraola a highly sought-after figure in the managerial market. Iraola’s ability to manage a squad effectively, even after losing key players, has been a standout feature of his time at Bournemouth.

This skill is particularly appealing to Palace, who anticipate major player sales in the near future. Despite the strong interest from Palace, Chelsea’s involvement adds a new layer of complexity to the situation. The Spaniard is expected to have multiple offers from both Premier League clubs and top European sides, giving him a range of options to consider. According to sources, Iraola is likely to be in high demand this summer, with clubs from across Europe vying for his signature.

While Crystal Palace remains a strong contender, Chelsea’s entry into the race could complicate Palace’s plans. Man United had previously been linked with Iraola, but Chelsea’s direct contact with his representatives suggests they are serious about securing his services. The opportunity to manage a major club, either in England or abroad, aligns with Iraola’s long-term ambitions.

However, Chelsea are still evaluating several candidates, with Calum McFarlane currently in charge on an interim basis, leaving their final decision uncertain





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