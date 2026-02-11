Andover Town vs Paulsgrove Abandoned After Eight-Goal Lead and Six Player Limit

A Hampshire Premier League match was abandoned after Andover Town led 8-0 and Paulsgrove dropped to six players. Manager Robbie Skeates called the event a farce as the league launches an investigation into the irregular abandonment.

A non-league football match in the Hampshire Premier League Division One has been declared a complete farce after being abandoned with Andover Town holding an eight-goal lead.

The game between Andover Town and Paulsgrove was called off early in the second half when the home side was leading 8-0. Paulsgrove had been reduced to just six players on the pitch, falling below the minimum legal requirement of seven. This situation forced the referee to stop the match entirely under standard football laws. The incident has sparked controversy and an official investigation by the league authorities.

Also read Meeting hears development concerns from residents of the town that's doubled in size

Manager Expresses Shock At Events

Andover manager Robbie Skeates expressed his shock at the behavior of the opposing team during the encounter on Saturday. He stated that he has been involved in football for a long time but has genuinely never seen anything like what happened. The match reached a score of 7-0 at halftime with all twenty-two players seemingly fit to continue. Skeates confirmed that all eleven Paulsgrove players walked off the field perfectly fine at the break.

Advertisement

However, after the resumption of play, four players failed to return from the changing room. This left the team with only seven players available to continue the contest. Shortly after the second half began, another Paulsgrove player went off injured after the eighth goal was scored. This injury reduced the squad to six players, making it impossible to complete the fixture legally.

Paulsgrove Claims Injuries As Excuse

Paulsgrove subsequently claimed on social media platforms like X that the players were all genuinely injured. One reply to a post from Skeates read sadly can't make injured player continue with a grammatical error. Despite these claims, Skeates argued that it was implausible for four players to get injured in the changing room simultaneously. He noted that Andover scored pretty much straight away to make it 8-0 before the situation became a complete farce.

The Hampshire Premier Football League confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding the matter. A spokesperson for the league stated that as is standard for any abandoned game, they cannot make any comment until the process is completed. BBC Sport attempted to contact Paulsgrove FC directly but their request for contact details was declined. Andover Town has indicated that they will submit a formal report to the league regarding the incident.

The result leaves Andover Town in mid-table positions within the sixteen-team league structure. The competition sits in the twelfth tier of the English football pyramid system. Paulsgrove currently sits at the bottom of the table having lost all ten of their games this season. Their poor form includes three completed matches where they were beaten by eight goals or more.

Advertisement

This consistent heavy defeat record adds context to the unusual events of the abandoned match.