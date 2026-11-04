Andre Portasio Relists Paul O'Grady's Kent Home at £2.4 Million

Andre Portasio has reduced the asking price for Paul O'Grady's seven-bedroom Kent mansion to £2.4 million, aiming to sell the property following the late comedian's death in March 2023.

Andre Portasio has officially relisted the historic Kent residence shared with his late husband, television legend Paul O'Grady, at a significantly reduced price of £2.4 million. The seven-bedroom Edwardian farmhouse, known as Knoll Hill House, was previously listed in September 2024 for £3.5 million before the price was cut to £2.65 million in January 2025. This latest listing marks a strategic shift by the widower to attract buyers after the property briefly disappeared from the market.

Price Reduction Strategy and New Agents

The decision to lower the asking price by nearly one million pounds reflects the challenges faced since Mr O'Grady passed away in March 2023 at the age of 67. To revitalize the sales campaign, Mr Portasio has engaged luxury property brokers Moveli, replacing previous agents. The new marketing effort includes updated photography designed to highlight the estate's extensive features and luxurious amenities.

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Moveli launched the new listing on October 8, presenting the property with a more sophisticated aesthetic compared to earlier wide-angle shots. The glossy images focus on intimate interior details, such as vintage champagne in the larder, sleek black marble bathrooms, and roll-top baths set against wood-panelled walls adorned with seafaring oil paintings. This moody, interiors magazine-style approach aims to appeal to high-end buyers seeking character and elegance.

Property Specifications and Land Discrepancies

The current listing reveals notable changes to the property's stated dimensions and land area. The floor space has increased from 5,655 square feet to 5,859 square feet, and the number of reception rooms has risen from seven to eight. Furthermore, the land size is now advertised as approximately 25.5 acres, an increase of almost five acres from the previous 20.62-acre figure.

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The listing also mentions additional land available by separate negotiation. While the exact source of these extra acres is not explicitly detailed, it is known that Mr O'Grady purchased a nearby patch of land to prevent the development of a motorbike scrambling and paintball site, allowing him to rear sheep instead. These expansions suggest a broader definition of the estate's boundaries in this sales cycle.

Interior Features and Personal Memorabilia

Although the sales blurb omits any direct reference to Paul O'Grady, his presence remains visible within the home through personal artifacts. Framed pictures of the comedian hang prominently in the mirrored dance studio he built for Mr Portasio. This dedicated space includes a steam room, gym, and a guest suite upstairs, reflecting the couple's shared interests and lifestyle.

The studio also displays images of Mr O'Grady's beloved dogs, Buster and Olga. Buster, a Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise cross, was so popular that Mr O'Grady joked he received more fan mail than his owner. After Buster died in 2009, Mr O'Grady announced the news live on air, and Olga, a Cairn Terrier cross, took his place until her death in 2018. These personal touches add historical weight to the property's narrative.

Neighbour Reactions and Market Context

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings about the prolonged sale process and the recent price adjustments. Fred Jaeger, who lives opposite and praised the house as the best in Kent, wished Mr Portasio would make a definitive decision. Other neighbours accused the widower of cashing in on the property after Mr O'Grady's death, noting a significant difference between the buyer demographics at £3.5 million and £2.65 million.

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One neighbour suggested the property is worth more than three million pounds and criticized the lack of clarity regarding the owners' intentions. Despite these criticisms, the estate retains its allure, having been bought by Mr O'Grady from comedian Vic Reeves in 1999 for £650,000. Past and present neighbours include fellow comedians Julian Clary and Alan Carr, adding to the celebrity pedigree of the Aldington village location.