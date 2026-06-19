A YouTuber described by Alice Evans as a 'stalker' is forcing the actress and her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd back to court next week. Andrea Burkhart, an attorney who now works as a 'self-employed legal commentator', has filed an application for access to a trove of communications and financial information.

A YouTuber described by Alice Evans as a 'stalker' is forcing the actress and her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd back to court next week. Andrea Burkhart , an attorney who now works as a 'self-employed legal commentator', has filed an application for access to a trove of communications and financial information.

Many of the communications date back to 2021, directly after Gruffudd left Evans, and were used in a successful bid for a restraining order against her. Burkhart wants the chance to copy and disseminate the material, and her audience – she has 130,000 subscribers on YouTube – is 'deeply interested' in the proceedings. Gruffudd's ex-wife, Alice Evans, wore all black coupled with a matching back as she left the same building on May 6, 2026.

His ex-wife's legal team are objecting to the move, saying it is likely to cause distress to children Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, pointing out that the evidence includes private medical information about the girls. Burkhart appears otherwise unmoved by that argument. She writes in her application: 'If the consequences of Respondent’s conduct are distressing to her children, that should motivate her to make different choices.

' The hearing over Burkhart’s application is due before judge Michael J. Convey in the LA Superior Court on Thursday





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