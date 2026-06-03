Andrea Iannone Wins Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup Race Two at Mugello

Andrea Iannone secures his first victory since 2024 Aragon WSBK in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup at Mugello, relishing the raw, electronic-free racing experience and eyeing the championship title.

Andrea Iannone made a stunning return to the forefront of motorcycle racing by winning race two of his debut in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup at Mugello .

The Italian, who has tasted success across multiple categories including 125GP, Moto2, MotoGP, and World Superbike, demonstrated his adaptability and raw talent aboard the massive 2,152cc Harley-Davidson Road Glide. After finishing fourth in race one following a long lap penalty, Iannone clawed back to secure a narrow victory over Eric Granado in the second race. The win marked his first since the 2024 Aragon WSBK round, and his joy was palpable as he celebrated with the crowd.

The Bagger series, known for its stripped-down machinery, offers a stark contrast to the technologically advanced MotoGP bikes. Iannone relished the simplicity, noting, ‘It’s a beautiful championship. It’s fun. A lot of slide, spin, wheelie.

We don’t have nothing in the bike. No electronics. ’ This raw experience prompted him to invite former rival Casey Stoner, who has frequently criticized MotoGP’s electronic overload, to join the series. Iannone proposed a Legends race featuring Stoner and Valentino Rossi, jokingly suggesting a one-shot World champion format akin to Go-Kart racing.

‘I think it’s possible for Casey to come back with this bike! Casey, do you want to come back with this bike?! We can do a little bit of a show together, please,’ he said. Reflecting on his integration into the Bagger community, Iannone admitted he couldn’t quite believe he was riding a Harley-Davidson during his debut test before Mugello.

Now, after his victory, he considers himself ‘baptised’ as an official member of the community.

‘Before you win a race, it’s not possible. Now I’m an official rider of the community… I was baptised,’ he stated. Despite missing the opening round in Austin, Iannone has set his sights on the inaugural Bagger World Cup title.

‘We still have eight races. It’s important we don’t think a lot about what we lose. We think about the present and future. We follow the dream,’ he added.

Iannone’s path to this moment has been fraught with challenges. His MotoGP career ended abruptly due to an anti-doping ban, and after returning to WorldSBK in 2024, he found himself without a ride for 2026. Yet his passion for racing remains undimmed.

‘I want to ride, because I understand - now I’m speaking seriously – motorcycles are the biggest passion in my life,’ he said. ‘The best days I remember, when I was happiest, is when I was younger, spending time in my garage working on my scooter. ’ He concluded, ‘At the end, I love this world. When I live in Paddock, travel and I ride the bike… This is my life.





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