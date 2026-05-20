Andrea McLean Praises Nick Feeney for Standing By Her After Debt Troubles

Andrea McLean has paid tribute to her third husband Nick Feeney for being there for her during her debt troubles, which led her to sell her £1 millIon home. She reveals feeling shame about her money troubles, but her challenges with Nick have only made their marriage stronger.

Andrea McLean has paid tribute to her third husband Nick Feeney for standing by her after huge debts from a failed business forced her to sell her £1 millIon home.

The Loose Women star, 56, left the ITV show in November 2020 with hopes of launching her own wellness platform called This Girl Is On Fire, but was left with huge debts that forced her to move into rented accommodation. Andrea has revealed she felt 'shame' around her money troubles, but the challenges she and Nick have faced have only made their marriage stronger





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marriage Health Marriage Relocation Debt Trouble Net Worth Health Scare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denise Welch 'devastated' as Loose Women star leaves in the dark after struggleFormer Loose Women star Andrea McLean admits she didn't tell her close friends about her money issues after her business folded in 2023, only confiding in family members

Read more »

Nick Knowles and Katie's First Public Appearance Since Revealing Sexual AbuseNick Knowles and his wife Katie enjoyed an elegant day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, marking Katie's first public appearance since she bravely revealed she suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father 'for years'. The TV presenter looked handsome in a navy blazer layered over a navy polo shirt, while Katie looked ready for summer in a multi-coloured printed shirt dress from Zara.

Read more »

Alleged killer of girl, 5, breaks down in tears in courtJanice Nix is accused of killing five-year-old Andrea Bernard by punishing her with a hot bath.

Read more »

Who is David Lammy and what are his policies?Deputy prime minister and Tottenham MP David Lammy tells LBC's Nick Ferrari about plans for justice, while also laying out support for Sir Keir Starmer

Read more »