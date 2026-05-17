Andrew Casey, U14 Manager of Brigg Town FC CIC, Dies After Medical Emergency at Junior Presentation Day

Andrew Casey, a dedicated manager and a friendly face to everyone he met, passed away after a medical emergency at Brigg Town FC CIC’s Junior Presentation Day on May 16. The club expressed its profound sadness and offered its support to Andrew’s family, friends, players, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss.

Andrew Casey , who managed Brigg Town FC CIC youngsters, was given medical assistance while attending the club’s Junior Presentation Day on May 16. The club said: ‘It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our U14 Manager , Andrew Casey , following a medical emergency at our Junior Presentation Day yesterday.

Despite the immediate assistance given at the scene and the best efforts of the emergency services, Andrew sadly passed away. Andrew was more than just a coach to our club. He was a dedicated manager, a friendly face to everyone he met, and someone who gave so much of his time and ‘He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with Andrew’s family, friends, players, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss. The club also offered its thanks and support to those who had responded and had offered their help during the incident.

Body discovered on beach after urgent four-hour search for missing man One person wrote: ‘The outpouring of grief and condolences is clearly testament to how well liked and respected Andrew was…, I hope his family and those closest to him can take some comfort from these messages and knowing how loved he was by so many people. Rest in Peace, Casey.





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brigg Town FC CIC Andrew Casey U14 Manager Junior Presentation Day Medical Emergency Passing Away Outpouring Of Grief Rest In Peace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The secret about Andrew the Royal Family won’t admitKing Charles will not give up on his brother despite the cutting of public ties, say royal observers

Read more »

'Our street is named after Andrew - but we won't change it'Renfrewshire Council last year launched a consultation on renaming Andrew Street, which has about 50 homes.

Read more »

Andrew Cavenagh explains why Rangers boss Danny Rohl is dodging the sackThe Light Blues chairman has publicly backed his boss 24 hours after they finished third in the top flight

Read more »

Football club pays tribute to beloved Under-14s managerBrigg Town Football Club CIC mourns the passing of their dedicated and friendly Under-14s manager, Andrew Casey, who passed away following a medical emergency

Read more »