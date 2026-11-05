Andrew Doyle Critiques Draft Conversion Practices Bill Overparenting Risks

Andrew Doyle warns the draft Conversion Practices Bill may criminalize normal parenting and family disputes over gender identity due to vague legal definitions.

Andrew Doyle has issued a sharp critique of the draft Conversion Practices Bill, arguing that the proposed legislation poses a significant threat to parental authority and family autonomy. He contends that while the intent to criminalize abusive practices is sound, the current wording is dangerously vague and could inadvertently target ordinary parenting behaviors. Doyle emphasizes that the bill's broad definitions of coercion and pressure lack the necessary precision to distinguish between legitimate parental guidance and actual abuse.

Vague Definitions Threaten Parental Authority

Doyle points out that terms such as 'controlling or coercive words or behaviour', 'use of economic pressure', and 'use of psychological or emotional pressure' are overly woolly and subjective. These examples include common features of responsible parenting, such as a mother or father preventing a teenager from associating with certain peers or confiscating a mobile phone. Such actions are described as literally exercising control and coercion, yet they are essential aspects of raising children and setting boundaries.

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The author argues that if these standard disciplinary measures are classified as abuse, virtually every law-abiding parent could be considered guilty under the new law. He asserts that the government should have no say in how citizens raise their children and that families should not fear that ordinary disagreements might escalate into police matters. This perspective highlights the potential for the state to overreach into the private lives of families under the guise of protection.

Legal Experts Highlight Statutory Conflicts

Dennis Kavanagh, a respected barrister, provided evidence to the parliamentary committee scrutinizing the legislation, noting that the bill imports language designed for regulating coercive control in adult relationships. Kavanagh stated that references to controlling and coercive behavior belong nowhere near the realm of family life, as parents must occasionally control and coerce their children for their own safety and development. This legal mismatch creates confusion regarding what constitutes criminal conduct within the household.

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Doyle adds that any individual with experience in family dynamics recognizes that well-intentioned disagreements can escalate into arguments and that this bill does not protect parents from prosecution even if they had no intention of causing harm. The decisive legal question remains whether parents were actively trying to change a child's sexual orientation or gender identity, and whether their conduct meets an undefined threshold for abuse. This ambiguity places families in a precarious legal position.

Gender Identity Disputes and Legal Consequences

The report notes that the draft bill's description of transgender identity is so broad it could encompass hundreds of alternative labels, including obscure concepts like 'catgender'. This possibility is illustrated by a June 2023 incident at Rye College in East Sussex, where a teacher reprimanded Year 8 girls for challenging a pupil's identification as a cat. Similar claims have emerged from other schools, with pupils identifying as dinosaurs, horses, or even the moon.

While such examples may be outliers, they demonstrate how contested the notion of gender identity has become. Akua Reindorf KC and Baroness Falkner, a former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, observe in a new report that trans activists often perceive misgendering as a form of abuse. They cite a 2026 report by the hardline LGBT charity Galop, which was referenced in the government's impact assessment and listed the intentional refusal to use chosen pronouns as a conversion practice.

High Stakes for Families and Society

The proposed offence carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, indicating that the stakes are high for those who might be caught under the bill's wide net. Doyle argues that ordinary family disputes, such as a parent refusing to use specific pronouns or pointing out biological realities, could end up in court if the bill is passed. This potential for litigation against parents for honest disagreements causes genuine distress for many families.

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While most people associate conversion therapy with horrific historical treatments like electric shocks, such acts are already illegal in Britain. The new bill targets more subtle behaviors that lack clear definitions, creating a risk of weaponization by activists. Doyle concludes that the nanny state is becoming intrusive, and without precise legal boundaries, the law risks punishing responsible parenting rather than protecting vulnerable individuals.