A Grattan Institute report funded by Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation recommends clean aviation fuels that could double jet fuel costs, significantly increasing ticket prices for Australian travelers.

Australia faces a significant increase in international travel costs under a new energy transition proposal backed by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest. A recent report released by the Grattan Institute calls for the nation to replace conventional jet fuel with domestically produced clean alternatives to reduce dependence on imported oil.

The plan suggests that clean aviation fuels would eventually supply half of the country's aviation needs, a shift that researchers estimate will raise the price of jet fuel to approximately $2.94 per litre. This represents a stark increase from the current cost of $1.03 per litre for traditional fuel, creating a price hike that could burden families and businesses alike.

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Fuel Cost Increases and Travel Impacts

The financial implications for consumers are substantial once the policy is fully implemented. The Grattan Institute models suggest that a typical domestic airfare between Sydney and Melbourne would increase by approximately $27 per ticket. For international travelers, the impact is far more severe, with a family of four flying return from Perth to Bali expected to pay roughly $570 more, or about $142 per passenger.

Long-haul international flights face even steeper penalties. Based on the report's fuel-cost assumptions, a family flying to Europe could see airfare increases running well into the four figures compared to flights using conventional jet fuel. The report estimates that Australians would spend an extra $19 billion a year on aviation fuel by 2050 as the industry transitions to these cleaner alternatives.

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Fortescue Founder's Private Jet Usage

The proposal has drawn scrutiny due to its alignment with the personal habits of Andrew Forrest, the founder of Fortescue. Despite advocating for policies that increase the cost of commercial air travel, flight data indicates that Forrest continues to travel via a long-range Bombardier Global personal jet. He acquired this aircraft for approximately $98 million back in 2021.

Recent records show that Forrest used this private aircraft to travel to the COP31 UN climate summit in Turkey, which took place in Antalya on November 12. This contradiction between his personal luxury travel and his push for expensive commercial travel alternatives has become a focal point of the ongoing debate surrounding the report's recommendations and its funding source.

Minderoo Foundation Funding and Grattan Link

The Grattan Institute receives financial backing from the Minderoo Foundation, a charity established by Andrew Forrest and his wife, Nicola. Since its inception in 2016, the foundation has distributed more than $1.6 billion to various social and environmental causes. It holds the status of an Endowment Supporter of the Grattan Institute, with its logo prominently appearing on the cover of the Fuelling the Future report.

While the foundation's involvement highlights the significant financial resources behind the policy push, it has not prevented criticism from political figures and industry leaders. The report's authors argue that the transition would strengthen Australia's fuel security and shield the economy from future international supply shocks, despite the immediate economic burden on travelers.

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Political Opposition and Industry Criticism

Nationals Leader Matt Canavan has raised serious concerns about the impact of the proposal on families already struggling with the rising cost of living. He argued that low-carbon liquid fuels for airlines are not currently economic and questioned whether Australia can afford policies that increase travel costs further. Canavan emphasized the need for a government that focuses on reducing living costs rather than adding new financial burdens.

Tania Constable, chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia, also voiced strong opposition during a speech in Canberra. She dismissed the report's argument that Australians should tolerate higher costs now for future benefits, calling the proposition ridiculous amidst the current cost-of-living crisis. Constable warned that such proposals would ultimately hurt consumers, regional Australia, and critical industries such as mining, construction, and food production.

Economic Arguments and Regional Concerns

Opponents of the plan highlight the disproportionate impact on regional communities and businesses that rely heavily on air travel. Matt Canavan noted that flights are a significant component of the cost of doing business, particularly for those living outside major metropolitan centers. He argued that increasing airfares would create additional hurdles for Australians needing to travel for health reasons, business commitments, and family obligations.

Tania Constable further criticized the notion that savings from electric vehicles would offset the increased costs of aviation fuel. She stated that adding even a small amount to the cost for Australians is one dollar too high at this particular stage. The debate continues as industry groups and political leaders challenge the feasibility and fairness of transitioning to cleaner, yet significantly more expensive, aviation fuels.