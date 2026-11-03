Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Lakers Date

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro attend Lakers game. Actor discusses family plans after podcast comments on technology and Peasants Revolt film.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed a rare date night at the Los Angeles Lakers after the actor revealed he would love to have kids and start a family. The Spider-Man star, 43, looked loved-up with the Top Gun: Maverick actress, 36, as they held hands while sat courtside for the Lakers clash against the Miami Heat. Andrew cut a smart figure in a brown jacket which he teamed with beige trousers and a £95 Cherry LA baseball cap. Monica looked stylish in a white satin blouse and blue denim jeans as the couple watched the Lakers beat Miami 138-117.

Garfield Family Plans Discussion

The date night comes after Andrew shared he would love to have kids and start a family, as he lamented his childless status. The Marvel star, 43, looked loved-up with the Top Gun: Maverick actress, 36, as they held hands while sat courtside for the Lakers clash against the Miami Heat. The actor said in an interview conducted before his 43rd birthday, that he is not entirely proud that he is yet to become a father, but is hoping to become one in the future. Andrew has been dating actress Monica since early 2025, with the couple confirming their romance with a loved-up outing at Wimbledon last summer.

Also read Marilee Fiebig Weds Andrew Shue at New Jersey Estate

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Andrew, who recorded the episode before his birthday, said: I am 42 and I am childless and I am not entirely proud of that. Like, I would love I would love to have kids. I would love to start a family. Andrew shared his family plans while reflecting on his role in the hit film The Magic Faraway Tree, which shines a light on the impact that technology and screens are having on children. Despite warnings about an overreliance on technology, Andrew insisted the film is not anti-tech, adding: It is not anti-technology, but there is a kind of like a kind of an awareness around how technology may or may not be um screwing things up for us. And it is just lovely. And it has nephews and it has godkids.

Technology Impact Reflections

It is about getting kids back in touch with themselves, with each other, with nature, with their own nature, with the family unit, with community. There was something very sweet about making this film and having my friends who have young kids come and and and see it. And it was like the best reviews I have ever had in my life. Andrew and Monica were first photographed together at W Magazine Best Performances party in Los Angeles in January last year. After sparking romance rumours, actor Andrew reportedly went public with his romance with the Top Gun: Maverick star Monica at Glastonbury.

Advertisement

Later that summer, the couple confirmed their romance at Wimbledon. Andrew is next set to star in the historical film The Uprising, which documents the 1381 Peasants Revolt in England. But while promoting the film, the actor recently sparked widespread ridicule when he warned that billionaires should be scared of the film. At one point, Andrew was asked what he hopes the audience takes away from the project, per The Movie Report. As part of his answer, the star expressed: I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they are scared s***less.

Billionaire Comments Backlash

Andrew soon received backlash on social media, with Spencer Pratt taking to X to call out the actor multi-million dollar paychecks. You mean...like the billionaires who greenlight your movies and stroke all your multi-million dollar paychecks? Or they good? Pratt wrote. The Hills alum continued, Ironically, Garfield just got paid like $5M for playing billionaire Sam Altman in Artificial. Andrew has a reported net worth of around $16million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The British-American star began to gain wider recognition on the screen after taking on roles in films such as Never Let Me Go (2010). That same year, he worked alongside Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network which had a budget of $40million. Andrew later portrayed the character of Spider-Man in Marc Webb's 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. The film had a budget of $200-$230million, while the 2014 sequel also starring Andrew was made on a budget of $200-$293million. Both movies raked in around $1.4billion in the global box office.