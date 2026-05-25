Andrew Keegan Opens Up About Residual Checks and Denies Cult Leader Accusations

Andrew Keegan reacts to being labeled a cult leader

Andrew Keegan , the 47-year-old actor known for his roles in 10 Things I Hate About You , 7th Heaven and Party of Five, has opened up about the unpredictable nature of residual checks in his acting career.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.com, Keegan admitted that he has not been making millions in residuals from his hit shows as he is no longer among the small group of actors who continue to receive residual payments. Keegan attributes this to the fact that the residual checks can be as little as one cent, which he considers more trouble than it's worth.

The actor shared that 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the programs that generates decent residuals, with amounts ranging from $10 to $80. In other news, Keegan has denied being the leader of a Los Angeles cult that operated from 2014 to 2017, citing that he was simply bringing awareness to spirituality and meditation. The actor maintains that he does not take life too seriously and encourages others to practice mindfulness and meditation





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Andrew Keegan 10 Things I Hate About You Residual Checks Cult Leader Spirituality Meditation

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