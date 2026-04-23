Andrew Lloyd Webber Credits Elton John with Sobriety, Reveals Decades of Helping Others

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber opens up about his 16-month journey to sobriety with the help of Sir Elton John, while also revealing his long history of quietly supporting others struggling with addiction. The news also includes updates on a WWII veteran's successful book and insights from 'Death in Paradise' star Ralf Little.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber , the renowned composer, has publicly acknowledged his journey to sobriety, crediting a significant role to his friend, Sir Elton John , often referred to as the 'godfather of rehab'.

This support comes after decades of struggling with alcohol, a battle that intensified following the tragic loss of his son, Nick. Webber began attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings 16 months ago and continues to do so daily, finding strength in the community and guidance from John and his partner, David Furnish.

However, it's also been revealed that Webber has been quietly offering support to others battling addiction for years, privately funding residential rehab treatment for numerous individuals within the West End theatre community and beyond. This includes both famous faces and lesser-known figures involved in his productions. He would discreetly offer financial assistance to those he knew were struggling, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to helping others overcome addiction.

Webber is now auctioning off his extensive wine collection, amassed since the age of 15, with proceeds benefiting disadvantaged students' access to classical music education. Sir Elton John's reputation as a supportive figure in the recovery community is well-established, having assisted celebrities like Donatella Versace, Robbie Williams, Rufus Wainwright, and Eminem. His intervention for Versace was credited with saving her life, though not all offers of help were accepted, with both George Michael and Whitney Houston declining his assistance.

Webber's own path to sobriety began after years of heavy drinking, exacerbated by personal tragedy. He initially believed his struggles were hidden, but now acknowledges the openness of his situation. He has embraced the anonymity of AA meetings, even attending sessions while promoting his latest Broadway show, 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball', without incident.

The composer's decision to auction his wine collection signifies a symbolic break from his past and a commitment to a healthier future, while simultaneously supporting a worthy cause. This act underscores his dedication to both personal well-being and giving back to the community. Beyond Webber's story, the news also touches upon other interesting developments. Colin Bell, a 105-year-old World War II flying ace, has achieved remarkable success with his debut book, 'Bloody Dangerous', reaching number two in the non-fiction charts.

The book recounts his daring experiences as a Mosquito bomber pilot, including a particularly risky landing after a tyre burst on his final mission. Meanwhile, Ralf Little, known for his role in 'Death in Paradise', has playfully admitted the show's plots often lack strong forensic evidence, suggesting viewers shouldn't scrutinize the storylines too closely.

Finally, a brief mention indicates Keira Knightley is planning to spend the summer in France with a former flame, adding a touch of celebrity gossip to the mix. These diverse stories highlight a range of human experiences, from overcoming personal challenges to celebrating remarkable achievements and navigating the complexities of life and relationships





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