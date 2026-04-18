Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Battle with Alcohol Addiction

Renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has publicly shared his journey as a recovering alcoholic, detailing a 'downhill spiral' and the pivotal moment he sought help. His candid admission comes shortly after his brother, cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, announced he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. The brothers share a close bond, evident in their shared childhood passion for theatre and their collaborative artistic endeavors.

Andrew Lloyd Webber , the celebrated composer behind iconic musicals like Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, and Jesus Christ Superstar, has bravely revealed his ongoing struggle with alcohol addiction , identifying himself as a recovering alcoholic .

In a candid interview with The Times, the 78-year-old maestro opened up about a significant period of personal difficulty, describing a downward spiral that began approximately eighteen months prior and left his family in a state of deep concern.

He confessed that the issue was not as secret as he might have believed, stating, 'You think it's secret, but it's not - everybody knows.'

The realization that he needed help was a profound turning point, leading him to seek professional intervention.

He recounted how his wife felt she 'couldn't go on' amidst his struggles, underscoring the profound impact his addiction had on his personal life.

Lloyd Webber's path to recovery involved seeking treatment, though initial attempts at rehabilitation proved unsuccessful. He eventually found crucial support through Alcoholics Anonymous, attending a meeting in Switzerland before returning to the UK to continue his engagement with the program.

His commitment to sobriety is evident in his daily attendance at AA meetings, whether he is at his residences in London, Hampshire, or New York.

This courageous disclosure from a figure so prominent in the world of musical theatre offers a vital perspective on the pervasive nature of addiction and the courage required to confront it. His openness serves as a powerful reminder that even those in the public eye are not immune to such challenges.

The news of Andrew Lloyd Webber's personal battle follows closely on the heels of his brother, Julian Lloyd Webber, announcing his own health challenges. Julian, a distinguished cellist, revealed he will be commencing treatment for prostate cancer.

The 75-year-old musician, who had recently returned to the concert platform after a 12-year hiatus due to a severe injury that led him to sell his prized Stradivarius, shared his diagnosis after a birthday charity gala concert.

He explained his decision to keep the condition private until after the event, stating, 'I did not want to let anyone down, so I kept my diagnosis secret until after my birthday concert, but now I need to begin treatment as soon as possible.'

Despite the diagnosis, Julian expressed optimism, citing encouragement from his medical team and a strong expectation of a full recovery. He intends to continue with his engagements and will refrain from further comment until after his treatment concludes.

Julian's return to performing after overcoming a debilitating herniated disc, a result of the repetitive bowing motion, is a testament to his resilience. He had previously shared his arduous journey of regaining his playing ability, describing the gradual process of rebuilding his technique and endurance.

The Lloyd Webber brothers share a deep and enduring bond, shaped by a shared childhood immersed in a rich imaginative world centered around a toy theatre. This early creative exploration, as detailed in Julian's book Bows and Arrows, laid the foundation for their distinct yet complementary artistic careers. While Andrew rose to international fame as a composer of theatrical masterpieces, Julian established himself as a leading classical cellist.

Their father, William Lloyd Webber, a composer and organist himself, provided a strong musical grounding for both sons.

Their artistic connection has manifested in numerous collaborations, particularly in recordings where Julian has performed Andrew's compositions arranged for cello. Andrew has also specifically composed or adapted pieces for his brother, reflecting a profound artistic respect.

The family's recent grief was compounded by the passing of Andrew's eldest son, Nicholas, at the age of 43, following a battle with gastric cancer.

For anyone struggling with alcohol addiction, support is available. Alcoholics Anonymous can be contacted on 0800 917 7650 or via email at help@aamail.org. Their services offer a confidential and supportive environment for individuals seeking to overcome alcohol dependency.

The courage shown by both brothers in sharing their personal health journeys serves as an inspiration and highlights the importance of seeking help and support when facing significant life challenges





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andrew Lloyd Webber Alcohol Addiction Recovering Alcoholic Julian Lloyd Webber Prostate Cancer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Quinn rape trial LIVE updates as jury to deliver verdicts following Andrew Malkinson wrongful convictionMr Malkinson served 17 years in prison after being found guilty of attacking and raping a woman in Salford. The man prosecutors say is guilty in the case, Paul Quinn, has been on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Read more »

Police watchdog issues major update in Andrew Malkinson case following conviction of rapist Paul Quinn'The miscarriage of justice that led to Andrew Malkinson being jailed for 17 years – one of the worst we have ever seen in this country – has had a profound impact on the lives of many people'

Read more »

'Lasting lower weight' linked to two 'simple' eating habitsStudy reveals two key habits play a role in staying lean over time

Read more »

Man guilty of 2003 rape that saw innocent Andrew Malkinson jailedPaul Quinn, 52, is found guilty of the rape for which Andrew Malkinson was jailed for 17 years.

Read more »

Andrew Malkinson issues statement after Paul Quinn convicted of rape he wrongly served 17 years for'The truth is that if the police had acted as they should have done, Paul Quinn could have been caught a long time ago'

Read more »

The criminal past of the philandering fencer who partied while the wrong man rotted in prisonRapist Paul Quinn has finally faced justice following the wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson

Read more »