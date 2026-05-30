Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's 'Fractured' Relationship

The relationship between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has reportedly deteriorated, with the couple now living in different parts of the world. Despite being divorced since 1996, the two had remained in close contact, but a new book by Andrew Lownie suggests that their relationship is now 'fractured'.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 's relationship has reportedly deteriorated, with the former couple now living in different parts of the world. Despite being divorced since 1996, the two had remained in close contact, with Ferguson staying at Royal Lodge in the UK when she was in the country.

However, according to a new book by Andrew Lownie, the former Prince's fall from grace has led to a significant change in their relationship. Lownie's book details the couple's living arrangement, with Ferguson having her own set of apartments at the opposite end of the house, and the two not having much contact. The former Duchess has been coy about her living situation, saying she wouldn't call Royal Lodge her home as that would be presumptuous.

The couple's relationship has been described as 'fractured', with Lownie believing that Ferguson feels Andrew is toxic and will destroy her branding opportunities. As a result, Ferguson has been keeping a low profile, with her whereabouts currently unknown. She was spotted in Austria in April, staying at a £2,000-a-night apartment at the Mayrlife wellness spa in Altaussee, near Salzburg. Andrew, on the other hand, is currently based at Sandringham, and Lownie anticipates a move abroad for the former royal.

The couple's future is uncertain, with Lownie predicting that they will end up living in different countries. Ferguson has made no public declaration of support for Andrew in the way she used to do, and it seems that their relationship is at a crossroads. As they mark 30 years since the end of their marriage, it remains to be seen if they will still be the 'happiest divorced couple in the world'





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