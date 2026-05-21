Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , formerly known as Prince Andrew , received criticism as he left after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, amid growing scrutiny and backlash over his ongoing friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

The former prince's appointment as the UK's trade envoy in 2001 and his appointment as the UK's special representative until 2011 followed pressure applied in the Commons via a binding parliamentary procedure called a humble address, which called for the government to publish sensitive documents around any vetting of the former prince and his appointment. The former prince stepped down amid the backlash and the US Department of Justice's release of the Epstein files, and he had to give up his royal status and titles in more recent years.

The appointment was seen as a continuation of the Royal Family's involvement in the promotion of British trade and investment, with Mountbatten-Windsor being inexperienced in the role and requiring more training before taking on a high-level lobbying job. A briefing note from his appointment suggested that no one else was approached for the job, even though he lacked experience, due to his involvement in Royal Family affairs.

The documents published by the government in response to the humble address revealed information about Mountbatten-Windsor's experiences, preferences, and level of commitment to his role. The UK Trade and Investment office stated that they are complying with the humble address, and they have published those documents as quickly as possible, providing the House with any other substantive documents they find in the course of that work, asking if it was acceptable that no vetting was taken into Andrew prior to his appointment, and stating that there is no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken





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