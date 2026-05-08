Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seeks Reinstatement of Taxpayer-Funded Security After Threatening Incident Near His Home

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is calling for the reinstatement of his security detail after a man armed with a crowbar confronted him near his Sandringham estate home. The incident has raised concerns about his safety, prompting calls for a review of his security provisions.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , the former Duke of York, is seeking the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded security following a disturbing incident near his home on the Sandringham estate.

The 66-year-old was confronted by a man wearing a balaclava and reportedly armed with a crowbar while walking his dogs on Wednesday evening. The encounter, which took place close to his residence at Marsh Farm, left Andrew shaken but unharmed. Police were swiftly called to the scene, and a 39-year-old man, Alex Jenkinson from Stowmarket, Suffolk, was later arrested and charged with two counts of harassment, using threatening behavior, and failing to provide a blood specimen while in custody.

Jenkinson is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. The incident has reignited concerns about Andrew's safety, particularly since his security detail was removed by King Charles in 2024 due to his controversial associations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. A source close to Andrew emphasized the heightened risks he faces, stating that his high-profile status and past controversies make him a target for both potential terror threats and fixated individuals.

The source argued that his security provisions should be reviewed to ensure they are commensurate with the risks he now faces. Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the arrest and charges, noting that officers responded to reports of a man behaving intimidatingly in Wolferton shortly after 7:30 pm on Wednesday. The police statement underscored the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the need for appropriate measures to protect individuals in such circumstances.

Andrew's plea for reinstated security comes at a time when his public image remains contentious, with his removal from royal duties and eviction from Royal Lodge further complicating his standing. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the security arrangements for former senior royals, especially those who remain in the public eye despite stepping back from official roles.

As the legal proceedings against Jenkinson unfold, the focus will likely remain on whether Andrew's security needs will be reassessed in light of this alarming event





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