Andrew Neil Recounts Firing a New York Waiter Over Tipping Demand, Urges Britons to Reject US Tipping Culture

Andrew Neil shares his experience of having a New York waiter fired for demanding a higher tip and warns against the adoption of American tipping culture in Britain. The incident highlights the aggressive nature of US tipping practices and the disparity in wages for service staff. Consumer champion Martyn James also criticizes the trend, arguing that employers should pay their staff properly rather than relying on customer tips.

Andrew Neil , the prominent Daily Mail columnist and radio host, has shared his experience of having a New York waiter fired for demanding a higher tip, while urging Britons to reject what he describes as the 'aggressive' US tipping culture .

The incident occurred in 2012 when Neil was dining at a 'rather fancy and expensive' restaurant in New York with friends and contacts. After leaving a 15% tip on the bill, amounting to $150 (£110), he was publicly challenged by the waiter, who loudly questioned whether there was something wrong with the meal or service. Neil described the encounter as humiliating, especially as it unfolded in front of his guests.

Despite giving in to the pressure and increasing the tip, he later discovered the waiter had a history of such behavior and took action by contacting the restaurant owner, resulting in the waiter's dismissal the following morning. Neil emphasized that he has since taken no nonsense from aggressive waiters, asserting that tips should not be a source of embarrassment or coercion.

He also warned against the adoption of American tipping culture in Britain, arguing that it is 'out of hand' and should not be welcomed in 'dear old Blighty.

' Neil pointed out that while many innovations, such as smartphones and streaming television, have successfully transitioned from America to Britain, others, like Black Friday and tipping, have been detrimental. He highlighted the disparity in wages for waiters in the US, where they often earn less than the general minimum wage, with tips expected to supplement their income.

In New York, for example, the minimum wage for food service staff is $11.35 (£8.40) per hour, compared to $17 (£12.50) for other workers. Employers are only required to make up the difference if tips fall short. This culture has led to suggested gratuity amounts of 20%, 25%, or even 30% on bills and payment machines, with some American waiters reportedly earning as much as $100,000 (£74,000) annually.

Neil's stance against American tipping culture is echoed by TV consumer champion Martyn James, who argues that British people are generous but will not tolerate an 'expensive and unfair' tipping system. James believes that employers should pay their staff properly rather than relying on customers to subsidize wages. He warned that if tipping becomes a requirement or obligation, British people will refuse to participate.

James also criticized hidden service charges added to bills at bars and takeaways, describing them as 'insidious.

' He suggested that restaurant service charges should be clearly highlighted on bills to allow customers to challenge them if necessary. James also expressed his disapproval of the 20% service charge at Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat restaurant in London, stating that he would refuse to pay it. He argued that big, expensive restaurants should pay their staff better rather than overcharging customers.

The debate over tipping culture comes amid rising service charges in the UK, with many restaurants increasing their standard service charge from 12.5% to 15% since the pandemic. Some restauranteurs have blamed higher taxes and business costs for these increases, while the growing popularity of contactless payments has made it harder for customers to leave cash tips





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