The estate of late Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken is valued at £245,188. Founding member left sole inheritance to wife Jane Perrott and named her executor in his 2020 will.

Andrew Ranken, the founding drummer and key rhythmic force behind the legendary Celtic punk band The Pogues, has left an estate value d at £245,188. The financial details of his final affairs were made public recently, revealing that the musician bequeathed the entirety of his wealth to his wife, Jane Perrott. Ranken, who passed away on February 10 at the age of 72, designated Perrott as the sole executor of his will, underscoring the trust placed in their partnership during his final years.

Estate Distribution and Financial Details

The will, dated November 29, 2020, explicitly outlines the distribution of Ranken's assets, which were initially valued at £261,387. Following the deduction of estate duties and administrative costs, the net value of the estate settled at £245,188. The document mandates that this entire sum, along with all personal belongings, is to be transferred directly to Jane Perrott. This significant financial legacy reflects the accumulation of assets over Ranken's decades-long career in music, which included touring, recording, and live performances with one of the UK's most distinctive bands.

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In addition to the primary inheritance for his widow, the will includes specific provisions for extended family members. Ranken allocated £1,000 each to seventeen named relatives. These beneficiaries include members of Jane Perrott's family as well as relatives of Deborah Korner, his long-term partner who died in 1991 from a brain aneurysm. This distribution highlights the importance Ranken placed on maintaining connections with both his current family unit and the memory of his past relationships.

Ranken's Role in The Pogues and Legacy

Andrew Ranken was an integral component of The Pogues from their inception in 1982 until the band's initial breakup in 1996. Often referred to by the nickname The Clobberer, Ranken provided the driving percussion that anchored the group's signature fusion of traditional Irish folk music and punk rock energy. His tenure was not continuous; he performed with the band between 1983 and 1996, then returned for a second stint between 2001 and 2014. His contributions extended beyond drumming, as he also played the harmonica and provided vocals on several tracks.

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Among his most notable musical contributions were his performances on iconic tracks such as Dirty Old Town and the Pogues' rendition of The Irish Rover, which featured the traditional Irish group The Dubliners. Ranken also sang lead vocals on the song Worms, which served as the final track on the band's 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God. His rhythmic precision and musical versatility were widely recognized by peers and critics alike, establishing him as a foundational pillar of the band's sound during its most influential era.

Tributes and Family History

Following Ranken's death, The Pogues issued a statement describing him as the heartbeat of the group. A spokesperson for the band expressed deep sadness, noting his friendship, wit, and generosity of spirit. Fans and fellow musicians echoed these sentiments, with some describing him as a musical force and a stand-up guy. Siobhan MacGowan, sister of former frontman Shane MacGowan, also paid tribute, highlighting Ranken's unique talent and importance to the band's history. These tributes emphasize the respect he commanded within the music community and among those who knew him personally.

Ranken's personal life was marked by significant loss and resilience. He was born on November 13, 1953, in Ladbroke Grove, west London, and later moved to Heathfield in East Sussex. He lived in Stoke Newington, Hackney, with Deborah Korner until her death in 1991. That same year, The Pogues released The Best of The Pogues, a compilation album featuring Fairytale of New York, which was dedicated to Korner. Ranken later married Jane Perrott, and the couple had two children, Nell and Daniel. This family structure became the central focus of his final wishes as outlined in his will.

Context Within the Pogues' History

The passing of Andrew Ranken occurred just two years after the death of the band's legendary frontman, Shane MacGowan, who died at age 65 in November 2023. MacGowan was known for his distinctive voice and turbulent lifestyle, which included on-stage meltdowns and eventual dismissal from the band in 1991. His death marked another significant loss for the group, which has also seen other members depart due to health issues. For instance, lead guitarist Philip Chevron died in 2013 after a battle with cancer, and Kirsty MacColl, who collaborated with the band on Fairytale of New York, died in a boating accident in 2000.

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Ranken's estate details provide a tangible look into the life of a musician who contributed to some of the most enduring songs in British music history. The clear designation of Jane Perrott as the sole recipient and executor ensures that his assets are managed according to his final wishes. The inclusion of funds for relatives from both his wife's family and his late partner Deborah Korner demonstrates a balanced approach to his legacy, honoring both his present and past relationships. As the Pogues' history continues to be celebrated, Ranken's role as the rhythmic backbone remains a critical part of their enduring appeal.