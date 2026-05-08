Andrew Robinson: From Dirty Harry's Scorpio Killer to Star Trek's Elim Garak

Andrew Robinson, the iconic actor known for his role as the Scorpio Killer in Dirty Harry, reflects on his career, from typecasting as a villain to winning fans over as Elim Garak in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

One of Hollywood's most iconic actors of the 1970s, known for his unforgettable roles alongside legendary stars, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 84-year-old actor, who left audiences terrified as the Scorpio Killer in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 masterpiece Dirty Harry, looked surprisingly harmless and energetic while running errands. Dressed in a casual long-sleeved T-shirt and loose-fitting pants, he exuded a far friendlier demeanor than his menacing onscreen persona in Dirty Harry—a role so convincing that it reportedly earned him death threats after the film’s release.

Despite his struggles to escape being typecast as a villain, he appeared as a bank robber alongside Walter Matthau in 1973’s Charley Varrick and as a sleazy chauffeur in the 1975 detective drama The Drowning Pool, starring Paul Newman. However, he eventually won over fans with his iconic portrayal of Elim Garak on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, despite the character being an exiled spy and elite assassin. Can you guess the veteran actor?

If you said Andrew Robinson, you’re correct. In 2021, Robinson reflected on his Dirty Harry role, revealing how he landed the infamous part of the Scorpio Killer. The journey began with the film’s director, Don Siegel, whose son, Kris Tabori, had previously worked with Robinson. Siegel asked Tabori who the best young actor in New York was, and Tabori recommended Robinson.

The meeting was brief, lasting only about 15 minutes, so Robinson assumed nothing would come of it. However, a few weeks later, the stage manager informed him that Clint Eastwood was in the audience during a performance of an off-Broadway adaptation of a Dostoyevsky novel. Robinson knew why Eastwood was there, but when the actor left during intermission, he thought that was the end of it. Two weeks later, he found himself in San Francisco.

Robinson also explained how he prepared for the role, which was based on the real-life Zodiac killer. He admitted to doing minimal research, as little was known about the Zodiac beyond the cryptic notes left behind. Instead, he immersed himself in film noir to capture the essence of the character. After his chilling turn as the Scorpio Killer, Robinson played Frank Ryan on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope from 1976 to 1978, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination.

His menacing onscreen persona in Dirty Harry was so convincing that he reportedly received death threats after the film’s release. Robinson revealed that he barely researched the role of the Scorpio Killer, relying instead on the cryptic killer’s notes and a steady diet of film noir. He managed to win over fans when he landed the role of Elim Garak on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, despite the character being an exiled spy and elite assassin.

They gave me some hints about Scorpio, but Don gave me a pair of paratrooper boots that I wore as the character. So that worked in dynamic with the peace insignia on my belt buckle. I imagined that this guy had fought in Vietnam. I decided that the character would be totally messed up after serving in Vietnam.

In 2020, Robinson also touched on being typecast as a villain after Dirty Harry and whether he worried that Star Trek might trap him in a similar mold. No, I actually wasn’t because the way the character was written, even in that first episode. I didn’t expect my participation to go beyond that one episode. So as far as I was concerned, that was the only episode.

And the way the episode and the way the character was written took me away from, as you say, the psychopath killer role that I was kind of sick of doing. After his chilling turn as the Scorpio Killer, Robinson played Frank Ryan on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope from 1976 to 1978, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination.

He then racked up an impressive list of guest appearances on shows ranging from Bonanza and Kojak to The X-Files and Law & Order





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Andrew Robinson Dirty Harry Scorpio Killer Star Trek Elim Garak

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