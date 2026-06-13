Andrew's Bruise Fades as Royals Gather for Trooping the Colour Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

Photographs show Prince Andrew's facial bruise has healed as the Royal Family prepares for Trooping the Colour. The event will feature working royals only, with Andrew and his daughters absent. The former prince remains under police investigation for alleged misconduct and recently faced a security scare.

The recent appearance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince, shows a significant improvement in his visible health. Fresh photographs taken near his Sandringham home reveal that the large purple bruise which previously covered the right side of his face, including his eye and cheek, has faded completely.

This development coincides with the Royal Family's preparations for Trooping the Colour, a major celebration of the King's official birthday. The event, featuring a carriage procession along The Mall and a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, will be attended by a select group of working royals, notably excluding Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The scaled-back nature of the public appearances continues under the new reign, with focus firmly on active working members.

Notably absent will also be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reside in California. The mysterious bruise first sparked public concern when it was photographed last week. While the exact cause remains unknown, a source close to Andrew stated it is not a 'cause for concern' and there was 'no drama', though specifics were withheld due to medical confidentiality.

Medical professionals have speculated that such bruising can result from blood-thinning medication, where even minor impacts cause significant discoloration, or from facial surgery. They did not rule out the possibility of physical trauma, such as being punched, but emphasized that without a medical examination, the cause cannot be determined. The bruise's sudden appearance and equally swift disappearance have fueled speculation, but no official explanation has been provided. Andrew's reclusive lifestyle has been further highlighted by recent security incidents.

Last month, he was subjected to a frightening approach by a balaclava-clad man near Sandringham. The individual, allegedly shouting from a distance, caused Andrew and his bodyguard to retreat quickly to their car. The incident left him 'shaken' and resulted in police statements being taken. Compounding his troubles, Andrew remains under active police investigation for alleged misconduct in public office, stemming from historic claims.

This investigation has been widened to include fresh allegations concerning his behavior towards a waitress at Royal Ascot many years ago, linking him to the broader scandal of his association with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His continued isolation from official royal duties, the fading of a visible sign of possible injury, and the ongoing legal and reputational shadows underscore the complex and restricted life he now leads, far removed from his former public role





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