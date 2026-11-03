Andrew Shue Weds Marilee Fiebig as T.J. Holmes Runs NYC Marathon

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig marry in New Jersey while T.J. Holmes completes the New York City Marathon. Read details on both events.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig exchanged vows at a New Jersey farm on Sunday, November 1. The ceremony took place at the actor's country property near Stockton. Meanwhile, T.J. Holmes completed the New York City Marathon across the river. He finished the 26.2-mile course in four hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds. This result was reported by Daily Voice based on race tracking data. It marked his fourth participation in this major New York event. His new wife, Amy Robach, did not run alongside him this year.

Shue Wedding Celebration In New Jersey

Marilee Fiebig is an attorney and Shue is known for his acting roles. They are married at his rural estate. Sabine, a 13-year-old daughter shared by Fiebig and Holmes, served as a bridesmaid. She wore a navy satin dress for the occasion. Andrew Shue's sons were present at the wedding. His sister, actress Elisabeth Shue, also attended the celebration. Guests included Shue's sister, Elizabeth Shue. The wedding followed a quiet engagement announced in October. The couple became engaged in the spring after their relationship went public in December 2023.

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Holmes Completes NYC Marathon Alone

T.J. Holmes tackled a significant personal challenge on the same day. He ran the New York City Marathon without his usual partner. This was his first marathon where Amy Robach did not run beside him. She chose to take a break from the physical demands of the race. Instead, she planned to support him from the sidelines. Holmes described his nerves and preparations in a race-morning podcast episode. He called the event his fourth New York City Marathon. He also noted it was his first without his wife by his side.

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Previous Injuries And Relationship Context

Holmes faced lingering issues following an injury at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. His return to the New York course was therefore particularly meaningful. He and Robach have stated they were separated from their spouses when their romance began. Their relationship became public in November 2022. They married privately in Arkansas on September 19, 2026. The couple maintains their separation from previous marriages started in 2022. This mirrors the situation of their ex-partners as well.

Shue And Fiebig Engagement Details

Andrew Shue spoke about finding love again during his engagement announcement. He told People magazine he did not know how it happened. He stated that there was a happy ending to their story. Shue and Fiebig made their relationship public in 2023. The wedding in New Jersey was a joyous occasion for their families. Sabine Holmes participated actively in the ceremony. The presence of family members highlighted the close bonds within the group. The event was covered by Daily Voice with specific race results.