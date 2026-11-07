Andrew Thirkill Threatens to Quit UK Over Labour Tax Rises

Sovereign Life founder Andrew Thirkill warns UK tax rises are driving wealthy people abroad, citing over £120bn in fortunes leaving since the 2024 election.

Andrew Thirkill, co-owner and founder of financial services giant Sovereign Life, has threatened to leave the United Kingdom, saying Labour's tax rises have plunged the country into 'a vicious downward death spiral'. Thirkill, who is reported to be worth £175million, made the remarks in an interview with the Telegraph, where he also criticised the Budget presented under John Healey as 'uninspiring'.

Thirkill, who co-owns rugby league team Hull FC, said the UK will not be able to stand another five years of a Labour government. He argued that under the current administration, 'the more successful you are, the bigger your problems become', and said millionaires have 'no incentive' to remain in Britain because of what he called Labour's 'tax it, tax it, tax it' mentality.

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Labour Tax Policies Pushing Business Owners Abroad

Thirkill's comments reflect a broader concern that Labour's fiscal measures are encouraging wealthy business owners to move their assets and residences to more business-friendly countries. He said the Government is attacking entrepreneurs, and that the Budget was entirely a disincentive for business owners.

The policies cited by Thirkill and others include changes to inheritance tax, increases to National Insurance contributions, continued increases in the minimum wage, changes to business relief, and VAT on private school fees. Thirkill described the situation in personal terms, saying 'under this regime, you think to yourself, what am I doing it for?' He added that he would contemplate leaving the UK if there is no point being there because his wealth could be destroyed.

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Opposition, Treasury and Campaigners Respond

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller said 'alarm bells should be ringing in Downing Street' because the talent and potential of the country is its greatest resource. Warning against piling taxes on people who create wealth, Fuller said Labour needed to 'get a grip' and stop discouraging talent from striving for success.

Taxpayers' Alliance chief executive John O'Connell warned that for every millionaire the UK loses, it also loses thousands of pounds in tax, leaving others to foot the ballooning welfare bill. A Treasury spokesman defended the Budget, saying it would strengthen the UK's offer to entrepreneurs through new tax reliefs to help businesses start, scale and stay in Britain, creating jobs, attracting investment and driving growth.

Wealth Flight Figures and Economic Risks

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, more than £120bn of individual and family fortunes has left the UK since Labour won the General Election in 2024. The index says the number of high net worth individuals quitting the country has 'rocketed'.

Among the high-profile departures cited is Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, who was confirmed to have left Britain for the United Arab Emirates with a $23.3bn (£18.4bn) share of the family fortune. Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, said to be worth more than £15bn, moved his tax residence to Switzerland last November and now spends most of his time in Dubai. Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust charity, also left the UK, citing London Mayor Sadiq Khan's transport policies and referring to 'a mass exodus of wealthy individuals for many reasons'.

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Thirkill warned that if Labour continues 'going down this route of taxing business owners and flattening aspiration', and drives away people who want to work hard, the country will be left in an economic mess. He concluded that the UK risks losing the very entrepreneurs who generate jobs and tax revenue.