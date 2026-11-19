Former candidate Andrew Yang links recent major tech outages to rapid AI evolution, advising Americans to hold cash reserves and prepare for months of instability as systemic vulnerabilities persist.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has issued a stark warning to the American public regarding the recent wave of massive technology outages, suggesting that these disruptions are not random glitches but rather symptoms of artificial intelligence evolving at a pace that current infrastructure cannot support. In a recent interview with NewsNation, Yang advised citizens to withdraw cash to cover several weeks of living expenses and to mentally prepare for months of future service interruptions as the digital landscape continues to destabilize.

Systemic Failures and AI Evolution

Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021 to run as an independent, argued that the simultaneous failures of critical services are "not a coincidence" but are instead driven by artificial intelligence becoming significantly more sophisticated than many experts had anticipated. He described the current security posture as a reactive "whack-a-mole" game where humans are struggling to defend against automated threats that operate faster than any individual could manage manually.

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The urgency of Yang's statement is underscored by a cascade of failures affecting major institutions over the last seven days. These disruptions temporarily crippled Microsoft Outlook, restricted access to banking giants including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, and hampered the online systems of United Airlines, Apple, and Marriott Hotel.

Further compounding the crisis, the Federal Aviation Agency experienced a communications breakdown that forced a ground stop for all US flights, while the National Security Agency also faced separate internal network disruptions. Yang cited expert predictions that the next eighteen months will be incredibly rocky as companies race to patch the vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited by malicious actors.

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Government Response and Political Criticism

While Yang calls for individual preparedness, the Trump administration has urged calm, with President Donald Trump dismissing the severity of the situation by stating, "It's life," and suggesting that large, powerful entities naturally encounter such issues. Trump told reporters that such disruptions are fine and do not indicate any coordinated attack or state-sponsored malicious activity, despite the scale of the downtime affecting national infrastructure.

Despite these assurances from White House officials, Yang contends that the root cause is "incredibly bad leadership" that has left the United States unprepared for the rapid advancement of computational tools. He emphasized that institutions missed the boat on regulating or adapting to these technologies, leaving citizens to fend for themselves without adequate government intervention or strategic foresight.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri joined the growing chorus of political concern, telling reporters that lawmakers need to be briefed thoroughly on the actual causes behind these events. Hawley expressed skepticism that the widespread failures were coincidental, remarking that if they were random, it would constitute the greatest coincidence in the history of the world, thereby signaling a growing demand for legislative scrutiny.

Consumer Impact and Upcoming Vulnerabilities

The practical implications of these outages are already being felt by consumers who are attempting to navigate a busy holiday travel season amid lingering systemic instability. Yang specifically recommended that individuals change their passwords immediately and secure physical cash to account for a few weeks of expenses, a measure designed to protect households from potential financial gridlock or banking access issues.

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Cybersecurity experts have warned that the coming weeks present an even higher risk profile, particularly as retail bot traffic, payment skimming attempts, and phishing campaigns typically spike around Thanksgiving weekend. This period often sees companies operating with reduced staff while consumers aggressively pursue Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, creating a perfect environment for bad actors to exploit any remaining weaknesses in digital payment systems.

As the holiday season approaches, the combination of Yang's warnings, political unease, and expert alerts suggests that the current disruptions are merely the opening chapter of a longer era of digital volatility. The collective message from critics like Yang and Hawley is clear: without a fundamental shift in how institutions address the speed of AI development, both governments and individuals will continue to face recurring and potentially severe technological failures.