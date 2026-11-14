Andy Burnham AI Speechwriter Scandal Exposed on Train

A Downing Street aide used ChatGPT to draft Andy Burnham's speech while drinking prosecco. Reform UK criticizes the faux-man-of-the-people act as artificial.

Andy Burnham faces mounting political embarrassment after a No. 10 speechwriter was caught using ChatGPT to craft a keynote address. The Downing Street aide utilized the artificial intelligence tool to make the Prime Minister's words more emotive while traveling on the 17.03 train from London Euston to Holyhead on Friday. A fellow passenger spotted the adviser sipping prosecco as he worked on the speech, which was scheduled for delivery at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday.

AI Usage Details During Speech Drafting

The aide was seen consulting the AI assistant to polish remarks regarding the cost-of-living crisis and to refine critiques of Margaret Thatcher's legacy. When the bot recommended an emotive passage, it suggested referencing 'working men's clubs, choirs and other social infrastructure.' Burnham later incorporated this language, stating that Thatcher's premiership shattered community ways of life by closing mines and factories. The Prime Minister also explicitly declared that the cost of living is the top issue in Wales and across all parts of the UK during his address.

Also read Andy Burnham's Empty Hall Speech at COP31 Climate Conference

Reform UK Attacks Artificial Authenticity

Lee Anderson, chairman of Reform UK, launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister following the exposure. Anderson told The Mail on Sunday that it must be thirsty work writing speeches for Burnham, mocking the 'bubbly-drinking socialists' for their lack of a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. He characterized the incident as proof that Burnham's man-of-the-people act is a sham, labeling him an artificial prime minister who lacks genuine conviction or direction.

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Welfare Reforms and Neet Reduction Plans

This controversy arises during a critical week for Burnham as he battles Labour critics regarding radical welfare reforms. The Prime Minister plans to address Labour MPs on Tuesday to urge support for a shake-up of the system spearheaded by former Labour Cabinet minister Alan Milburn. These reforms aim to cut benefits and invest billions in upfront funding to help young people find work and reduce the number of Neets aged 16 to 24 not in education, employment, or training.

Upcoming UK-EU Summit Negotiations

Burnham faces additional pressure from a Brussels summit on Friday, which he intends to use as a launchpad for a conversation on future relations. A leaked draft agreement includes promises regarding the deportation of foreign criminals and permissions for young people from 27 EU nations to live in Britain for up to three years. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the proposal as a laundry list of extra costs for struggling families, while Burnham stated he will work hard to secure a new deal on food and farming.