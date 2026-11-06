Andy Burnham Announces Mandatory Salary Disclosure in Job Ads

Prime Minister Andy Burnham unveils legislation requiring employers to publish salary details in job adverts to ensure pay transparency and support job seekers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has formally announced that new legislation will compel employers to explicitly state salary ranges in all job advertisements. This policy shift aims to eliminate the ambiguity surrounding compensation, ensuring that candidates understand the financial terms of a position before committing time to the application process.

Mechanism and Legal Requirements for Pay Transparency

The incoming laws will establish a strict legal obligation for businesses to include precise pay figures within their recruitment materials. The Prime Minister emphasized that this measure is designed to protect individuals at all career stages, from young people entering the workforce for the first time to parents seeking to secure adequate income for their families. By making this information mandatory, the government intends to prevent candidates from investing significant effort into applications for roles that may not offer sufficient financial support.

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Current industry standards reveal a significant lack of consistency in this area. Research conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development indicates that only 41 per cent of employers consistently include salary details in their postings. Conversely, approximately 27 per cent of employers never provide this information, according to a 2023 survey of 832 decision-makers with hiring responsibilities. The new legislation seeks to close this gap by removing the option for employers to withhold compensation data.

Political Opposition and Economic Criticism

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who argue the policy will harm business. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch claimed in the Commons that jobs have been destroyed under the current administration. She argued that businesses require cheaper energy, flexible labor markets, and lower taxes, none of which she believes the government is providing. She suggested that these measures are essential for maintaining a healthy job market.

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Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also weighed in, attributing the current economic challenges to a lack of growth. Davey cited the cost-of-living crisis, higher taxes, and broken public services as evidence of failure. He specifically blamed the Conservative Brexit deal for damaging British business and reducing job opportunities. He stated that these historical decisions are the primary drivers of the current lack of economic vitality.

Impact on Youth Employment and Labor Statistics

Mr Burnham also highlighted the need for businesses to create more opportunities for young people. The goal is to provide the experience and confidence necessary for youth to transition successfully into the world of work. This focus comes as the government faces scrutiny over the handling of the jobs market, particularly regarding youth unemployment rates. The statistics in this sector have reached concerning levels in recent months.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the number of vacancies fell by an estimated 21,000 to 691,000 in the three months leading to September. Additionally, the number of young people not in education, employment, or training, known as Neet, rose to 13 per cent for those aged 16 to 24 between April and June. Earlier in the year, this figure topped one million for the first time since 2013.

Support from Labor Unions and Advocacy Groups

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, welcomed the move as a necessary correction to unfair hiring practices. He expressed frustration with the common practice of using vague terms like competitive salary instead of providing concrete figures. Nowak argued that it is disrespectful to expect candidates to undergo lengthy application and interview processes without knowing if the pay is viable.

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Nowak further urged the government to require employers to list flexible working options in every posting. This additional step would help candidates assess if a role fits their personal and professional needs. The TUC leader emphasized that employers should be upfront with potential recruits to foster a more transparent and respectful hiring environment.

Advocacy groups have also endorsed the proposal. Penny East, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, noted that salary secrecy historically disadvantages women. She explained that lack of transparency makes it difficult for women to negotiate effectively or challenge unequal pay. Requiring published salaries is viewed as a significant step toward fairness and closing the gender pay gap. Nishi Mayor of the Youth Futures Foundation added that clear pay information helps young people make informed decisions, potentially leading to better talent pipelines for employers.