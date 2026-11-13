Mayor Andy Burnham travels to Antalya for the COP31 climate summit while other G7 leaders stay away, highlighting growing doubts about the effectiveness of these expensive international gatherings.

Mayor Andy Burnham traveled to the Turkish seaside resort of Antalya to attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, also known as COP31. He arrived as the sole leader from the Group of Seven nations to make the journey, leaving a diplomatic vacuum that underscored the diminishing relevance of these annual gatherings in the eyes of global powers.

Isolated G7 Leadership in Turkey

Burnham's presence stood in stark contrast to the absences of key global figures, including Donald Trump, Mark Carney, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Giorgia Meloni, and Japan's Sanae Takaichi. Even major players like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi did not attend the summit in Turkey. This absence suggests that the United Kingdom's mayoral representative was operating largely in isolation, bringing with him a contingent of 255 British officials and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh for what many observers view as a redundant diplomatic exercise.

Also read Burnham Heads to COP31 Torn Between Cheaper Power and Net Zero

Unified Criticism of Climate Summits

For the first time, the skeptical and alarmist factions of the climate debate appear to share a common ground: the belief that these conferences are ineffective and wasteful. Critics on both sides of the ideological spectrum argue that 31 annual meetings have failed to curb the rise of carbon dioxide, which has increased from 0.032 per cent to 0.042 per cent over the past 60 years. The conference attracted a record 93,000 attendees and 93 private jets, fueling accusations that these events serve corporate lobbyists and bureaucrats rather than the planet.

The Self-Sustaining Nature of the Process

The persistence of the COP meetings is driven by a self-sustaining ecosystem of vested interests rather than tangible environmental progress. Bureaucrats derive careers from writing obscure papers for these events, while airlines and hotel chains profit immensely from housing and transporting delegates. The process has become an end in itself, where the primary objective is simply to prepare for the next meeting. Critics note that even the pivotal 2015 Paris summit resulted only in non-binding promises that few nations ultimately honored.

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Political Exploitation of Weather Events

Current political dynamics and weather patterns are being leveraged to maintain urgency around climate change, despite mixed evidence of worsening conditions. The El Nino climate pattern, characterized by weaker trade winds in the Pacific, has coincided with increased droughts and floods, providing ammunition for alarmists. Although some studies suggest El Ninos may be strengthening due to global warming, historical data shows such patterns existed long before modern industrialization, with strong instances recorded as early as 1877.

Impact of US Elections on Climate Rhetoric

The upcoming American midterm elections have further emboldened climate campaigners, who view the potential decline of Donald Trump's political influence as an opportunity. Former Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Antalya accompanied by 19 Democrat congressmen, framing the elections as a direct referendum on Trump's climate policies. This political maneuvering highlights how climate summits have become arenas for domestic political posturing rather than effective global cooperation.