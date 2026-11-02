Andy Burnham Backs Local Journalism for Devolution and Accountability

Prime Minister Andy Burnham highlights local journalism as national infrastructure essential for devolution and holding power to account during the Journalism Matters campaign launch.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has publicly pledged strong support for local journalism during the launch of this year's Journalism Matters campaign. He emphasized the critical role that local news media plays in the government's broader devolution agenda and national democratic infrastructure. The announcement coincides with the Lancashire Post celebrating its 140th birthday, a milestone that underscores the long-standing importance of regional reporting in British society.

Journalism As National Infrastructure

In an article written specifically for the Journalism Matters campaign, the Prime Minister expressed pride in supporting an initiative that seeks to reframe how the public views local news. He described local media not as an optional extra but as a vital component of national infrastructure. Burnham argued that a healthy country and a functioning democracy rely heavily on having robust local news outlets that serve their communities effectively.

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The campaign is coordinated by the News Media Association and aims to recognize journalism as an essential public good. The Prime Minister stated that local journalists hold power to account, strengthen societal resilience, and connect people to the places they call home. He noted that too much political power has historically flowed toward Westminster, often away from the places where citizens actually live their daily lives.

Strengthening Local Accountability

Burnham explained that his government is actively changing this dynamic by putting power and resources back into the hands of local communities. He wants people to have a bigger say over the decisions that shape their areas. However, he stressed that greater local power must be matched with greater local accountability. This is where the role of local journalism becomes indispensable for ensuring transparency and fairness.

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Local reporters are positioned in council chambers, courts, and planning meetings, where they ask the difficult questions that need to be asked. They shine a light on decisions made in the name of the public and give communities a direct voice. The Prime Minister highlighted that during vulnerable times, good local journalism can bring people together and separate fact from fiction. He cited recent events in Southport and Belfast as examples where trusted reporters challenged online lies and misinformation.

Impact Of Local Reporting

The Prime Minister shared personal observations from his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester regarding the impact of local news. He recalled how the Manchester Evening News campaigned for free bus travel for homeless children living in temporary accommodation. The newspaper did not just report on the problem but helped bring people together to support the necessary change.

Theo Bamber, chief executive of the News Media Association, welcomed the Prime Minister's comments. He agreed that independent journalism plays a critical role in society and is particularly important for the success of the devolution agenda. Bamber urged the government to turn this support into real action that reflects the changed environment in which journalists operate.

Bamber called for measures that strengthen the ability of journalists to chase stories, uncover the truth, and hold power to account. He emphasized the need to maintain a free and plural media ecosystem. This includes protecting the value of journalistic content from global tech companies and poor policy decisions. The campaign also noted a UNESCO report linking independent press to economic and security benefits for nations.