The title of this news text is 'Andy Burnham Campaign In Makerfield By-Election'. It is about the politician Andy Burnham's campaign in the Makerfield by-election. The text provides information on the location, the reaction to his campaign posters, conversations with people in Ashton and Bryn, and his interaction with voters in their homes. The news text is written in English and is structured into several paragraphs.

I’m searching for Andy Burnham . And as I pull up in St Oswalds Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, I sense I may have come to the right place.

Staggered along the right-hand side of this quiet cul-de-sac are a series of yellow and red Vote Labour billboards, something of a rarity in modern by-elections. Although St Oswalds Road isn’t quite the haven of tranquillity it was a few days ago.

‘It’s doing my head in,’ Graham, who is out working on his car, tells me. ‘We’ve already had three lots of canvassers round today. ’ Was the mayor of Greater Manchester and putative next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom among them, I ask hopefully? Graham shakes his head.

‘And it wouldn’t have made any difference if he had been. I haven’t voted for 20 years. Makes no difference to anything. ’ Undeterred, I move on to Warrington Road, recently made famous in Burnham’s slick and well-received campaign launch video.

Anne, a former NHS and private sector nurse, is cleaning her gate-post. So did she spot him and his camera crew, I wonder? She did not. Anne told me that Andy’s a good lad and always worked for them round here.

‘Andy’s a good lad,’ she tells me. ‘Always worked for us round here. We all know him. We’re going to look after him.

’ Encouraged that I’m getting warmer, I pop into Rose’s Cafe a few doors down. Yasmin, the owner, explains that the establishment – recommended to me as the best in the area – is named after her late mother. And while she hasn’t seen Andy Burnham herself, she retains a family connection to him.

‘My aunt knew him,’ she reveals. ‘He used to pop round to hers for tea. ’ Fortified by Yasmin’s baked potato, I decide to spread my net wider. Ashton is home to a series of neat semis and cosy bungalows.

But a couple of miles up the road is Bryn – where the character and political leanings of the constituency change. People don’t act like they’re meeting a celebrity, writes Dan Hodges. They act like they’re meeting an old friend. And Burnham reciprocates Walking up Wigan Road, many of the lampposts are festooned with Union flags.

They do not feature in the Burnham video. Claire, a checkout worker, underlines why.

‘Yes, I’ll be voting. But it won’t be for Andy Burnham. He’s Labour. And people here have had it with them.

’ Who will get her vote, I ask?

‘Nigel Farage,’ she replies. On paper, Bryn should be a rock-solid Reform area. But, as I soon learn, there are complicating factors at play. As I walk past the petrol station, its giant electronic advertising billboard lights up with the face of Rupert Lowe, maverick leader of the Reform breakaway party, Restore.

Then I notice a small posse of ten to 12 activists assembled outside the Bryn community centre. These, I quickly realise, are Restore’s local foot-soldiers. I’d been sceptical about repeated claims made by Lowe on social media that Restore would have an impact on the race in Makerfield. But then I pass a small terrace with a Restore poster propped prominently in the window.

Below it is another, sporting an image of Donald Trump. It declares: ‘Wanted: For President. ’ Just as I’m processing this slightly surreal crossover between the leader of the MAGA movement and the former chairman of Southampton Football Club, my phone rings. Andy Burnham has been found.

I arrive amid the detached new-builds of Moxon Way to find Burnham – clad casually in jeans and a navy jacket – deep in conversation with a man and a greyhound.

‘It’s going to be a fight for you here, Andy,’ Paul – the man, not the greyhound – tells him. ‘I’m not flinching,’ he replies. I’ve done several of these by-election door-knocking sessions. And I know the tricks.

Pretend to ring the doorbell of the house that was canvassed before the journalist arrives. Then move on to the one where you have a firm supporter. But this time something strange begins to happen. People aren’t waiting to be introduced.

Up ahead a door opens.

‘Hi, Andy. You probably don’t remember me but you gave me an award at my school’s presentation day. ’ Labour’s candidate does remember. And he knows the school.

‘Blimey, that’s dated me,’ he laughs. ‘Yeah. I didn’t have all this palaver with me then, did I? ’ A second door opens.

‘Andy, how are you? We met a few months ago in Lidl. ’ The laugh echoes around the close once again.

‘Yeah. I didn’t have all this palaver with me then, did I? ’ A third door.

‘Andy! You bumped into my sister and her friends yesterday! ’ ‘Aye, yes! They’re great.

’ Before I came to Makerfield I had been told by several people that Burnham had ‘the X-factor’, similar to Boris or Farage. But this is a different phenomenon. People don’t act like they’re meeting a celebrity. They act like they’re meeting an old friend. And Burnham reciprocates





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Reform Party Bryn Constituency Wigan Road Oswalds Road National Labour Party Warrington Road St Oswalds Road Ronald Nelson

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