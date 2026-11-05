Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirms Vladimir Putin will not attend the November 2027 G20 summit in Manchester due to UK sanctions. The decision follows years of diplomatic tension and recent EU refusals to pose with Russian officials.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has definitively ruled out the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit scheduled for November 2027 in Manchester. The upcoming gathering will take place in the city where Mr. Burnham previously served as mayor, hosting leaders from the world's largest economies. Despite the general invitation extended to G20 members, Mr. Burnham insists that the Russian leader will not be present due to active United Kingdom sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.

Political Leadership and Diplomatic Stance

Mr. Burnham clarified the government's position during an interview with The Economist, stating unequivocally that there will be no invitation for Mr. Putin to attend the summit. He explained that technical protocols regarding invitations are managed by the broader G20 framework rather than individually by the host nation, Britain. However, he emphasized that outstanding sanctions against leading figures in the Russian administration create an insurmountable legal and political barrier to participation. This stance aligns with the broader British government policy of maintaining strict diplomatic isolation against key members of Mr. Putin's regime.

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The decision to exclude the Russian president resolves significant internal disquiet that had emerged within Whitehall. Previously, there was speculation and backlash regarding plans to potentially invite a Russian delegation to attend the event. Insiders noted that the prospect of extending any form of invitation to Moscow caused considerable unease among senior officials. The government maintained that it had no viable alternative path due to a lack of consensus on expelling Russia entirely from the G20 organization, despite the conflict in Ukraine continuing to dominate international news cycles.

International Context and Previous Expulsions

This exclusion follows a long history of Western efforts to isolate the Russian regime. Russia was previously expelled from the G8, which subsequently became the G7, in 2014. This historical precedent was triggered by Russia's annexation of Crimea and marked a significant shift in global diplomatic relations. Since that time, the country has remained a member of the G20, even as Western nations have consistently worked to marginalize Mr. Putin's administration on the world stage.

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In stark contrast to the UK's position, US President Donald Trump has invited Mr. Putin to attend this year's G20 summit in Miami, scheduled for next month. The Trump administration has expressed hope that the Russian leader will accept the invitation to facilitate engagement with other world leaders. This differing approach highlights the complex diplomatic landscape surrounding Russia's international standing and the varied strategies employed by different Western powers.

Foreign Minister Refuses to Pose with Russian Officials

The diplomatic tension surrounding Russian participation was recently highlighted during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta last week. A planned family photo at the summit was cancelled after European representatives, including Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, refused to stand next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to US officials, participants threatened to walk out of the summit if the photo opportunity proceeded, underscoring the depth of dissatisfaction among European allies regarding any form of visual engagement with Russian diplomats.

Mr. Miliband reportedly requested that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio organize a separate photograph exclusively with close allies to avoid any association with Russian officials. This incident reflected a broader policy of non-engagement that the Foreign Secretary has maintained throughout his tenure. The refusal to participate in group imagery was not an isolated incident but part of a sustained diplomatic effort to deny the Russian government any platform for normalization.

Strategic Rejection of Russian Hybrid Threats

Mr. Miliband reaffirmed this hardline approach when asked by Conservative frontbencher Dame Harriett Baldwin whether he would shake hands with Mr. Lavrov if their paths crossed in Georgia. The Foreign Secretary responded that the United Kingdom does not engage in such informal interactions with Russian officials and has not done so for several years. He stated that his position remains absolutely clear regarding the necessity of countering the Russian hybrid threat.

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This consistent rejection of social or informal diplomatic courtesies reinforces the UK's commitment to holding Mr. Putin accountable for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The combination of legal sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and refusal to engage in symbolic gestures demonstrates a comprehensive strategy to limit Russian influence. As the Manchester summit approaches, these measures ensure that the event will proceed without the presence of the Russian president or his direct representations.