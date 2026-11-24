Prime Minister Andy Burnham states it is unthinkable to rejoin the EU without a second referendum, amid growing political tension and warnings from former leaders about reopening Brexit.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has explicitly stated that it would be unthinkable for Britain to rejoin the European Union without holding another public referendum. This clarification emerged during a significant House of Commons statement regarding the Brexit reset agreement he finalized with EU leaders last week. His comments have intensified speculation that the Labour Party intends to include a pledge for a fresh In-Out vote in their manifesto for the upcoming general election.

Core Mechanism of the Brexit Reset Deal

Mr Burnham presented the reset package to MPs, insisting that this initial agreement is not a prelude to immediately pursuing a second Brexit referendum. Instead, he described the arrangement as a pragmatic method to facilitate a full exchange of ideas with Brussels regarding the restoration of the relationship. He promised to outline specific options for the UK-EU dynamic around the time of the next scheduled summit, emphasizing that the approach would be structured and calm.

Also read Criticism Mounts Over Andy Burnham's Downing Street Social Media Stunts

The Prime Minister aimed to dispel notions of constant political commentary on the issue, stating there would be no banging on about Europe from his side. He argued that those who refuse to discuss future options risk leaving the nation stuck in the past with sub-standard trade and regulatory arrangements. The initial agreement with the European Commission is informal, with results to be presented at the next summit, allowing for a period of quiet consideration.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch ridiculed Mr Burnham's strategy, characterizing his openness to talks as spectacularly foolish. She argued that his willingness to engage so openly reveals a desperation for a deal that undermines the UK's negotiating position. Her criticism reflects broader Tory skepticism about the government's direction, with veteran MPs warning that the Prime Minister's actions could destabilize the political landscape.

Advertisement

Sir Bernard Jenkin, a senior Tory MP, pressed Mr Burnham for an unequivocal statement confirming that no Prime Minister would take the UK back into the EU without a public vote. Mr Burnham complied, affirming that such a move would indeed be unthinkable without democratic consent. Meanwhile, Sir Edward Leigh, the Father of the House, cautioned that reviving the issue could relitigate a once-in-a-generation event, potentially endangering the Union.

Theresa May, the former Prime Minister, expressed her aghast reaction to the prospect of reopening the Brexit debate. She, along with former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Rishi Sunak, has dismissed the current government's approach as being stuck in the past. Even Tony Blair intervened, suggesting that any rejoining effort must be conditional on significant EU reforms and greater innovation in technology sectors, adding another layer of complexity to the discourse.

Real-World Impact and Strategic Implications

The Prime Minister's decision to ignore advice from his predecessors has caused consternation among some Labour backbenchers and disquiet within his own Cabinet. While Remain-supporting MPs welcome the engagement, others worry about the domestic political fallout. Sir Edward Leigh specifically highlighted the risk of the Scottish National Party launching a relentless campaign for another independence referendum if Scotland's Brexit stance is further marginalized.

Mr Burnham responded by labeling his approach as pragmatic rather than ideological, noting there is no fixed destination for the UK-EU relationship. He emphasized that if rejoining serves Britain's national interest, he will recommend it, but he remains open to how the European landscape might shift. He specifically pointed to potential changes within the next year or eighteen months, possibly referencing the contested French presidential elections scheduled for April.

Advertisement

Delaying the publication of the detailed ten-year plan until next November fuels speculation that the government may call for an election earlier next year. The Prime Minister maintains that the current phase is solely about brainstorming ideas with European leaders, ensuring that any future recommendations are grounded in the long-term interests of the British people rather than short-term political maneuvering.