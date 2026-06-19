Labour party candidate Andy Burnham has been declared the winner of the Makerfield by-election, securing 24,927 votes. He promised to give everything to make the country better and ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs.

Labour party candidate Andy Burnham is declared the winner of the Makerfield by-election which was triggered by the resignation of Josh Simons. The new MP for Makerfield said people have 'voted for hope' and it was time to give that back to them.

In an emotional speech shortly after the results were announced, he pledged to 'give everything' he has to make the country better. Mr Burnham also reflected on his nine years as Greater Manchester mayor, saying it was a 'wrench' to leave the job he loves. The results proved a decisive win for the Mr Burnham who secured 24,927 votes, placing him well ahead of Reform challenger Robert Kenyon who secured 15,696 votes.

His return to Parliament is expected to pave the way for a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Mr Burnham thanked everyone who worked hard to make the election run smoothly and safely, and thanked his fellow candidates for a civil debate. He said that from now on, he will give everything to make the country better and ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs.

He promised to lead by example from the front and focus on problem-solving rather than point-scoring. He also said that he will work hard to heal the divisions of the campaign and let it be understood that he will be the MP for everyone, however they voted. Mr Burnham reflected on his time as mayor of Greater Manchester, saying it was a wrench to leave the job he loves.

He said that he is not leaving the service of Greater Manchester and that he will always be grateful to the people of the constituency for giving him the chance to go back and make the country work for them





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