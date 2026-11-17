Prime Minister Andy Burnham denies claims he is backing down on EU ties, insisting his plan to rethink Britain's relationship with Brussels remains on track for detailed discussion next month.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly rejected suggestions that he is retreating from his pledge to reconsider Britain's relationship with the European Union. Speaking on Tuesday, Burnham insisted he remains fully committed to setting out the 'next phase' of his strategy to overhaul the United Kingdom's ties with Brussels in the coming month.

Clarifying EU Relationship Timeline

The Prime Minister's comments come amidst growing speculation that his advisers are attempting to slow down the controversial reopening of the Brexit debate. Despite earlier statements made at Labour's conference in September, where Burnham promised to reveal 'different options' for a long-term relationship with the EU around the time of the UK-EU summit, he now claims to be in 'no rush' to present a full range of choices for altering the country's links to the bloc.

Also read Burnham Sets EU Reset Tests Amid Union and Cabinet Opposition

Burnham clarified that his immediate focus is on finalizing the Labour Brexit 'reset' ahead of Friday's summit in Brussels. He confirmed that the government will sign new deals concerning food and drink exports, emissions trading, and a new 'youth experience' scheme. He described this agreement as the limit of what will occur before the next general election, emphasizing that the red lines outlined in the Labour manifesto will remain in place.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Context

Burnham's previous remarks had sparked a significant political backlash, prompting the re-establishment of several Brexit campaign groups dedicated to opposing his views. These groups are actively fighting the suggestion that Burnham, who has expressed a desire to see the UK rejoin the EU in his lifetime, could potentially reverse the outcome of the 2016 referendum vote. The Prime Minister acknowledged this tension but stated he was encouraged by the way the country has responded to his ideas.

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In an interview with Sky News, Burnham denied that he was stepping back from his plans to use the Brussels summit to reopen the debate. He stated, 'I'm doing exactly what I said,' adding that he was 'very focused on landing a positive deal' during the current week. He argued that after this week, the government will take stock of the results and then proceed with the next steps as originally promised.

The Prime Minister pointed to recent polling data as evidence that the public desires closer ties with the European Union. He noted that citizens want these changes handled in a careful manner, avoiding the 'acrimonious debates' that characterized previous years. Burnham emphasized that he is not making assumptions or jumping the gun, but rather listening to public sentiment to determine the right long-term solution.

Long-Term Economic and Strategic Goals

Beyond the immediate summit deals, Burnham highlighted his promised ten-year plan, which is scheduled to be published before Christmas. He described this document as providing a 'long-term destination for Britain' as the nation moves toward the 2030s and 2040s. The Prime Minister argued that clarity regarding the long-term relationship with the EU's largest market is essential for the British economy.

Burnham further explained that the renewed discussion is critical for national security and the ability to effectively manage immigration. He stated that all these factors are in play when considering the future relationship with Brussels. He warned that he would be failing in his duties if he did not take on these discussions and lay out the various options available to the country.

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While Burnham maintained that he is not rushing to define the final outcome, he reiterated that the public will ultimately have the final say on whatever comes next. He promised that once the 'reset' deals are secured, the government will present the pros and cons of different potential pathways in due course. This approach aims to balance immediate economic pragmatism with a broader, carefully considered long-term strategy for the United Kingdom.