Andy Burnham EU Rejoin Bid Could Cost UK £750 Million Weekly: New Report

New research by Stay Out suggests Andy Burnham's potential EU rejoining plan would cost the UK £39.3 billion annually, dwarfing previous referendum claims and highlighting new financial burdens.

New research from the campaign group Stay Out indicates that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's proposal to rejoin the European Union could impose a financial burden of £756 million per week on the United Kingdom. This estimate, totaling £39.3 billion annually, significantly exceeds the £350 million weekly figure that circulated during the 2016 referendum campaign. The analysis highlights a transformed economic landscape for Britain, driven by a doubled EU budget and new regulatory obligations that were not present a decade ago.

The Core Financial Mechanics of Rejoining

The primary driver behind the £750 million weekly estimate is the substantial expansion of the European Union's annual budget since the UK voted to leave. According to official projections, the EU plans to request a total of 262.2 billion euros, equivalent to £222.9 billion, from member states by 2028. However, if the United Kingdom rejoins, this total would increase to 311.3 billion euros, or £264.6 billion, due to the inclusion of British contributions.

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Based on the UK's national income, its specific share of this enlarged budget would amount to £39.3 billion a year. While this figure would be partially offset by EU spending on domestic projects, the report emphasizes that it is currently impossible to determine the exact value of such offsets. The financial obligation represents a stark contrast to the post-Brexit arrangement, where the UK no longer makes direct budgetary contributions to the Brussels-based institution.

Regulatory Alignment and Legislative Burden

Beyond direct financial payments, the report outlines significant regulatory costs associated with Andy Burnham's reset deal with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. To eliminate post-Brexit checks that hinder British food exporters, the UK government has agreed to permanently align with all EU regulations on food and farming. This process, known as dynamic alignment, mandates that the UK must adopt new EU regulations in these areas immediately upon their passage in Brussels.

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A parliamentary report released this week warns that this food and farming agreement alone could require the British government to implement approximately 780 EU laws each year. This translates to adopting a new regulation every twelve hours on average. Critics argue that such a high volume of legislative adoption undermines the principle of legislative independence that was central to the Brexit movement.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Stay Out, a campaign group established by former supporters of Vote Leave, released the findings to counter the Prime Minister's push for closer integration. Michael Gove, the former Vote Leave chief, publicly endorsed the study's conclusions, asserting that rejoining the EU would require handing back control of laws, borders, and trade. He argued that families struggling with mortgages and energy bills need a government focused on the cost of living rather than sending vast sums to Brussels.

Oliver Lewis, the chief of Stay Out who helped negotiate the current Brexit deal, stated that the EU Britain would rejoin is more indebted, divided, and expensive than the one it left. He highlighted that leading EU figures, including former chief negotiator Michel Barnier, have warned that Britain would not receive the annual budget rebate negotiated by Margaret Thatcher. The loss of this rebate is a critical factor in the calculated £750 million weekly cost.

Market Impact and Future Political Strategy

The Prime Minister has indicated that next week's UK-EU summit will serve as a launchpad for a national conversation on future relations, potentially leading to full reintegration. However, Downing Street has clarified that there is no timeframe for setting out potential future options beyond the immediate reset deal. Mr. Burnham stated he is currently focused on finalizing the food and farming agreement, with Cabinet decisions on subsequent steps to follow.

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Cabinet divisions persist regarding the direction of UK-EU relations, with some ministers wary of the long-term financial and legal implications. The Remain campaign had previously rejected Boris Johnson's £350 million claim, but the new analysis suggests the cost of membership has risen dramatically. Any move toward joining the single market or becoming a full member would involve financial bills far exceeding the current estimates.

Strategic Implications for British Governance

The report underscores the strategic trade-offs inherent in Andy Burnham's approach to EU relations. While the reset deal aims to facilitate trade by removing bureaucratic barriers, it locks the UK into a framework of continuous regulatory convergence. This dynamic alignment means that British policymakers must continuously adapt to EU decisions without having a vote in their creation.

Furthermore, the UK could face mandatory contributions to EU cohesion funds, which support infrastructure projects in poorer member states. These funds have been criticized for fraud and corruption, adding another layer of financial and reputational risk to reintegration efforts. The combination of higher membership fees, the loss of the rebate, and increased regulatory compliance creates a complex challenge for the current administration.