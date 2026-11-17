Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces EU compensation demands for future withdrawal, drawing fierce opposition from Conservatives and Reform UK ahead of the Brussels summit.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is preparing to finalize a new trade agreement with the European Union at a summit in Brussels on Friday. The proposed deal involves significant concessions regarding financial contributions, regulatory alignment, and border controls to facilitate smoother commerce. However, the agreement may contain a 'boobytrapped' compensation clause that imposes heavy financial penalties if the UK later decides to withdraw.

This provision, reportedly agreed within the food and agricultural package, would require either side to pay millions of pounds to cover the costs of implementing the deal and reinstating checks on food crossing between the EU and Britain. Both the Conservative Party and Reform UK have explicitly committed to scrapping the agreement if they assume power, with Reform leader Nigel Farage declaring outright refusal to pay such penalties.

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European Union Demands Exit Penalty Clause

Europe minister Hamish Falconer acknowledged yesterday that the EU had demanded such a clause during negotiations. However, he carefully dodged the question of whether the UK government had formally agreed to the specific terms. The inclusion of exit provisions is described by one UK source as a 'basic staple' of international trade agreements.

That source told The Times that pretending these routine legal contingencies constitute a democratic outrage is 'frankly exhausting.' The clause serves as a safeguard for the EU, ensuring that the UK cannot withdraw without bearing the financial burden of the transition and the subsequent reimplementation of trade barriers.

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Burnham Concludes Hard Brexit Was Insufficient

Speaking at the Lord Mayor of London's Banquet, Prime Minister Andy Burnham declared his determination to end 'hard Brexit.' He stated that in the decade since Brexit, Britain's standing in the world has diminished due to insufficient care shown to allies and institutions. Mr. Burnham argued that ignoring the EU relationship is no longer a viable political strategy.

'It's like the emperor's new clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth,' Mr. Burnham remarked. He asserted that he tries to speak as he sees things, concluding that the UK has lost more than it has gained in the last ten years under the current hard Brexit arrangement.

Makerfield Test Defines Three Key Agreement Criteria

Mr. Burnham laid out three specific tests for the agreement reached with Brussels ahead of the summit. First, the deal must be consistent with the Labour Party manifesto and established red lines. Second, it must improve upon the previous Brexit deal to align closer with public expectations from 2016. Third, it must pass the Makerfield test, delivering tangible improvements for neglected constituencies.

This third test was established following Mr. Burnham's by-election win in the Greater Manchester seat. The premise is that measures working for Makerfield will benefit similar areas across the country. Mr. Burnham expressed belief that the deal can pass this test and that he will agree to it if it delivers on these promises.

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Long-Term Rejoining Options Deferred to Next Parliament

While focusing on the immediate reset, Mr. Burnham provided a much longer timetable for discussing whether the UK should fully rejoin the EU entirely. This cautious approach has caused consternation among some Labour MPs and within the Cabinet. He stated the Government would initiate a discussion with EU partners about long-term options, recognizing both entities have changed significantly.

Mrs. von der Leyen and Mr. Burnham will lead the summit, but no immediate referendum is planned. Mr. Burnham emphasized that assessments would be presented to inform decisions in the next Parliament. No10 sources suggested this language could imply a future referendum, stating at every stage the British people will be the boss.

Opposition From Farage And Former Prime Ministers

Supporters of Brexit have founded two separate campaign groups to keep Britain out of the EU if Mr. Burnham seeks rejoining. Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Lord Cameron, who held opposing views during the original Brexit debate, have both cautioned their successor against returning to the bloc. Reform UK continues to refuse payment of any compensation clauses, escalating tensions ahead of Friday's summit.