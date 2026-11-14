Andy Burnham EU Reset Draft Sparks Asylum and Cost Warnings

Leaked draft from Andy Burnham's summit shows UK promises not to deport foreign criminals to EU, prompting fierce criticism from Stay Out campaign over asylum costs and membership fees.

Leaked draft documents reveal that Andy Burnham intends to commit to a significant policy shift regarding foreign criminals during an upcoming summit with European Union leaders. The proposed agreement, which is slated for presentation at a meeting in Brussels on Friday, includes a specific pledge not to deport foreign national offenders back to EU member states. This development has immediately ignited a fierce political backlash from Conservative critics and prominent Brexit campaign groups who argue the concession undermines UK sovereignty.

Leaked Draft Terms and Surrender Summit

The core of the controversial document centers on a section dedicated to prisoner deportations, which explicitly states that the United Kingdom recognizes the concerns held by the EU regarding the early removal of foreign national offenders. The text further declares that the UK commits to not proceeding with such removals and deportations to EU Member States in the future, particularly under the framework of the Sentencing Act 2026. Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to use this summit as a launch pad for a broader conversation about future relations, with some speculation suggesting the dialogue could eventually lead to Britain rejoining the European Union.

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Government officials have characterized the leaked draft as an early working version of the final agreement, noting that intense negotiations have continued between the UK delegation and EU counterparts since the document was initially drawn up. The final version is expected to be signed by Andy Burnham and his European Union counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen. However, the premature release of these terms has allowed political opponents to scrutinize the specific concessions being offered in exchange for potential renewed cooperation.

Conservative Critics and Cost Projections

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has described the proposed deal as a sign that the Prime Minister is agreeing to a laundry list of extra costs for struggling families. She argued that the reset includes demands such as participating in Europe's electricity market, which she claims is likely to push up energy bills, as well as contributing to an EU asylum fund that offers no guarantee of stopping small boat crossings. Badenoch emphasized that with stagnating economies and social unrest across the continent, it makes no sense for Britain to sign up for rules that fail to fix domestic problems.

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Meanwhile, the Stay Out campaign, which was established by former Vote Leave supporters to resist Andy Burnham's Brexit reset, has issued dire warnings about the financial implications of rejoining the bloc. The group suggests that the UK could be forced to pay Brussels an additional £76 million annually or accept more than 4,400 extra asylum seekers per year if the reset leads to full reintegration. They estimate that annual payments by Britain to the EU could total £39 billion per year, which equates to £756 million per week, a figure significantly higher than the £350 million per week cited by Vote Leave during the 2016 referendum.

Stay Out Asylum Solidarity Scheme Analysis

The Stay Out campaign, backed by figures such as former Vote Leave chief Michael Gove and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, highlights that re-entering the EU would oblige the UK to join the bloc's asylum solidarity scheme. Under this program, member states are fined if they do not accept asylum seekers relocated from other countries, with Britain's specific share calculated at 4,444 people annually. The campaign argues that refusing this quota would result in a fine of €20,000 per person, totaling approximately £75.6 million a year in addition to the predicted £750 million weekly membership bill.

Oliver Lewis, chairman of Stay Out and former deputy chief negotiator for the UK during Brexit, stated that Andy Burnham wants to rejoin the EU without disclosing that it would bring thousands more asylum seekers from southern Europe. Lewis warned that there would be no veto, opt-out, or end date for these obligations, and the financial bill could rise whenever other European countries vote to increase their contributions. He noted that the size of the EU's annual budget has doubled since the UK voted to leave a decade ago, and the bloc has introduced green levies that the UK would be forced to pay without the annual rebate previously negotiated by Margaret Thatcher.

Political Fallout and Electoral Risks

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice joined the criticism, asserting that rejoining the EU would mean sending hundreds of millions of taxpayers' money to Brussels to receive a large number of asylum seekers. Tice described this scenario as madness, arguing that the last thing the country needs is more asylum hotels costing taxpayers billions of pounds and leaving local communities frightened. The convergence of these political voices suggests a united front against the potential reversal of Brexit under the current Labour leadership's proposed reset.

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Adding to the political tension, Labour MP Graham Stringer warned that any attempt to reverse the 2016 referendum could lead to the Labour party losing power in future elections. Stringer challenged the assumption held by many in the Westminster bubble that voters had changed their minds about exiting the EU. He concluded that pursuing a full reintegration with Brussels would be viewed as a betrayal by the electorate and could severely damage the party's electoral prospects in the upcoming cycle.