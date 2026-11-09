Andy Burnham EU Reset Fails Makerfield Poll Test

New polling reveals Makerfield voters reject EU alignment, demanding UK government sovereignty. The data contradicts Prime Minister Keir Starmer's upcoming November 20 policy deal.

A recent survey indicates that Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposed European Union reset has failed the political litmus test defined by his own party members. Voters in the Makerfield constituency have expressed a strong preference for national sovereignty, rejecting the alignment of UK policy with EU regulations that the government plans to unveil on November 20.

Constituency Survey Reveals Sovereignty Preference

Andy Burnham, the Member of Parliament for Makerfield, previously established this constituency as a benchmark for all government policy announcements. He declared that every legislative change must satisfy a Makerfield test to prove it improves the lives and work of local residents. The goal was to ensure that areas historically neglected by Westminster receive equitable treatment through direct government action.

Also read The EU is sending Andy Burnham a coded warning

However, a new survey conducted by Survation for the cross-party campaign group Britain Unbound suggests this approach is out of step with local sentiment. The polling data demonstrates that voters in this region do not support transferring decision-making power to international bodies, directly contradicting the direction of the upcoming government deal.

Eighty Percent Favor UK Government Control

The Survation poll targeted voters in Makerfield to determine who should control policy across ten distinct issues. The survey deliberately avoided mentioning the EU to prevent respondents from simply categorizing themselves as Remain or Leave supporters. Instead, it measured core attitudes regarding the source of legislative authority for critical domestic matters.

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The results showed overwhelming support for UK government autonomy. Approximately 80 percent of respondents stated that policy for state aid in regional development should be decided by the UK. Similarly, 75 percent believed the UK should have sole authority on refusing criminals entry, and 78 percent wanted the government alone to set VAT rates.

Minimal Support for International Institutions

In stark contrast to the high percentages favoring domestic control, a tiny minority of voters supported ceding authority to external entities. Only between 2 percent and 12 percent of those polled believed the UK should follow decisions made by international institutions on the same issues. This negligible support highlights the depth of local resistance to supranational rule-making.

Britain Unbound characterized these findings as a stunning rejection of the Prime Minister's expected transfer of powers. The campaign group argued that voters are refusing to hand over hard-won self-government to unelected officials in Brussels, preferring instead to keep control within democratically elected institutions in Britain.

Political Reactions and Future Implications

Jonathan Hinder, the Labour Member of Parliament for Pendle and Clitheroe, echoed these sentiments by stating that voters in Labour heartlands do not support signing up to rules in which they have no say. Lord Redwood, a Conservative peer and co-chairman of Britain Unbound, reinforced the message that Makerfield voters are rejecting the loss of their sovereign rights to the EU.

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The poll results emerge amidst internal debate within the Labour Party regarding Brexit red lines. Chris Ward, a Labour MP and architect of Sir Keir Starmer's previous constraints on a return to the single market, has now called for the Prime Minister to abandon these restrictions at the next election, adding complexity to the ongoing political landscape.