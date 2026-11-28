Prime Minister Andy Burnham draws sharp criticism from Conservative leaders after it emerges that invited influencer Max Balegde joked about sexual assault and a deceased relative's home.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intensifying political pressure after it was revealed that an influencer invited into Downing Street had made disturbing comments regarding sexual assault and the inappropriate use of a grieving family home. The controversy centers on Max Balegde, a social media personality whose recent public remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from senior political figures across the aisle. Critics argue that his invitation to the premier's residence represents a significant degradation of the office and a failure of appropriate vetting protocols.

The Podcast Revelation and Vile Remarks

Mr. Balegde recently appeared on The Useless Hotline Podcast, where he recounted a debauched party held inside a house belonging to a friend who had just lost their grandmother. During the recording, he laughed about entering the property without permission and referred to it as the dead grandmother's house. The influencer also detailed an incident involving an eighteen-year-old friend who provided alcohol when he and his peers were thirteen or fourteen years old. In the same podcast episode, he described a sexual act performed by the older teen on a girl under the age of eighteen, framing the event as wild times suitable for a TikTok clip.

Also read Peter Mandelson Praises Andy Burnham on EU Reset, Warns of Brussels Resistance

The broadcaster noted the inappropriate setting of an underage girl in a relative's home without consent. Mr. Balegde responded by commenting on the concept of childhood and then directly addressed the deceased grandmother, stating that he had the best night of his life. These specific details have emerged alongside previous revelations about his behavior, including a viral TikTok video recorded on the steps of Number Ten Downing Street. That footage featured lip-syncing to a meme with lyrics containing derogatory references to women and sexualized slang.

Conservative Criticism and Political Fallout

Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake has publicly slammed the remarks as completely unacceptable, emphasizing that making jokes out of sex offenses and attempted assassinations is beyond the pale. He pointed out that Mr. Balegde had failed vetting checks when Sir Keir Starmer was the Prime Minister. Mr. Hollinrake argued that the previous administration recognized Mr. Balegde was a step too far, even when compared to controversial associates. He called on Mr. Burnham to end what he described as an embarrassing circus and focus on governing the country effectively.

Advertisement

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also demanded an apology from Mr. Burnham for debasing his office by allowing the vile video to be recorded on the steps of No. 10. She highlighted the stark contrast between the current Prime Minister's approach and that of his predecessor. While Mr. Burnham has not issued a formal apology for the invitation, he acknowledged that the influencer had rightly apologized for the initial incident. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of inviting Mr. Balegde back to Downing Street in the future, a stance that has drawn further ire from opposition members.

Influencer Reception and Broader Implications

The controversy has cast a shadow over a reception hosted by the Prime Minister for approximately sixty content creators on November 9. The event took place in the Pillard Room, a space typically reserved for receptions for world leaders. During the gathering, Mr. Burnham praised the guests as the most influential individuals to visit the building, noting their collective reach of 160 million followers. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of inviting social media personalities into sensitive political spaces.

Compounding the criticism, Chancellor John Healey has faced accusations of breaking rules after filming a promotional video for his ready-meal company with an influencer at Number Eleven Downing Street. These developments have led some Conservative sources to question Mr. Burnham's judgment and his willingness to apologize in the Commons for the actions of his guests. The political fallout continues to mount as calls grow louder for stricter standards regarding who is granted access to the heart of the UK government.