Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces political criticism and public ridicule following controversial TikTok videos filmed at Downing Street by influencers Max Balegde and Luke Hamnett.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intensifying political scrutiny and public ridicule after social media influencers filmed controversial content outside the gates of Downing Street. The latest controversy erupted when TikTok creator Max Balegde posted a viral video singing a meme song containing offensive language directly in front of the famous black door. This incident has reignited fierce debate regarding the Labour government's strategy to engage with younger voters through social media personalities, with opposition parties accusing the administration of trivializing the office of the Prime Minister.

Controversial Video Sparks Immediate Outrage

Max Balegde, an influencer with 3.6 million followers on TikTok, filmed himself outside the residence of the Prime Minister mouthing the words to the viral song 'bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets'. The clip also featured Balegde using the Jamaican Patois profanity 'bomboclaat', a term widely regarded as highly offensive and comparable to severe insults in English. The word is derived from a crude term for a used sanitary towel. In the video, Balegde also performed an exaggerated salute that critics claimed briefly resembled a Nazi Sieg Heil gesture, adding a layer of inappropriate imagery to the already contentious recording.

Also read Criticism Mounts Over Andy Burnham's Downing Street Social Media Stunts

Balegde shared the clip online with the caption: 'Just hosted an event at 10 Downing Street and this was the only thing I could think to make in front of the door. What an honour to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister.' The influencer had attended a 'creator reception' earlier in the month where he was reportedly asked to introduce Mr. Burnham. The juxtaposition of such informal and offensive content against the backdrop of one of the most significant political addresses in the world has drawn immediate condemnation from political figures across the spectrum.

Labor MP and Opposition Leaders Condemn Actions

Labor MP Satvir Kaur, who represents Southampton Test, publicly acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that she was not comfortable with the language used by the TikTok star outside the Prime Minister's residence. 'Of course that is unacceptable,' Kaur admitted, signaling that the government's approach to influencer engagement is causing discomfort even within the ruling party. This internal dissent highlights the delicate balance the Labour government is attempting to strike between modernizing its political communication and maintaining decorum.

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Tory MP Neil O'Brien, the shadow minister for policy renewal, launched a blistering attack on the administration, arguing that the focus on viral content distracts from pressing national issues. O'Brien noted that youth unemployment, waiting lists, and the cost of living are all rising significantly. He criticized the strategy as 'cringey slop' designed to make the government appear 'down with the kids,' questioning when the public will tire of the perceived fakeness and taxpayer-funded influencer promotions.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch further intensified the criticism by accusing the Prime Minister of treating the British public as children who need constant entertainment. Badenoch contrasted the current situation with her own experience as a new MP, noting that phones had to be surrendered when entering 10 Downing Street at that time. She argued that while actor Hugh Grant danced around the door in the film Love Actually, he was pretending to be the Prime Minister, whereas Andy Burnham actually holds the office. Badenoch emphasized that in a global context involving leaders like Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin, such behavior appears extremely unserious.

Pattern of Influencer Engagement Under Scrutiny

The incident with Max Balegde is part of a broader pattern of interactions between the Prime Minister's office and social media stars, which has already drawn previous criticism. Earlier, Prime Minister Burnham sat down with Luke Hamnett, a TikTok star from Stoke-on-Trent, for an episode of his podcast 'Live Laugh Luke'. During the 20-minute interview, Hamnett lavished praise on Mr. Burnham, stating he was doing a 'great job' since replacing Keir Starmer in July and calling him a 'normal guy'. Hamnett also replicated Hugh Grant's famous dance around Downing Street, a move that contributed to perceptions that the government is turning the location into a 'joke'.

Critics argue that these interactions serve as a substitute for genuine political accountability. Labour MP Satvir Kaur's discomfort and the sharp rebukes from Conservative figures suggest a growing consensus that the heavy reliance on influencer culture may be backfiring. The Prime Minister has been accused of dodging difficult questions since taking office, with reports indicating that regular opportunities for Westminster reporters to quiz Downing Street staff have halved since Labour won power in 2024. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated that promoting an EU deal while refusing to publish full details, coupled with softball interviews, demonstrates a fear of scrutiny rather than a commitment to transparency.

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Political Consequences and Future Implications

The ongoing controversy over influencer engagements carries significant political weight for Andy Burnham's administration. The government's strategy to boost appeal among younger voters is being weighed against accusations of being out of touch with the serious economic and social challenges facing the nation. The use of offensive language and controversial gestures by figures like Max Balegde at such a prominent political location has provided opposition parties with potent ammunition to question the Prime Minister's judgment and priorities.

As the news cycle continues, the Labour government faces pressure to clarify its stance on interactions with social media personalities and to demonstrate a renewed commitment to substantive policy debates over viral stunts. The backlash indicates that the strategy of 'relatability' through influencer marketing may not resonate positively with a broader electorate that expects serious leadership. The situation remains dynamic, with potential for further political fallout as opposition parties continue to highlight these incidents as symbols of a government perceived as prioritizing image over governance.