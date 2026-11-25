London Mayor Andy Burnham defends inviting social media influencers to Downing Street despite a sexist song performance causing outrage and political criticism.

London Mayor Andy Burnham is confronting intensified political criticism after it was revealed that social media influencer Felicia Pennant danced to a misogynistic song titled "Low budget Vagina(LBVA)Amanda" on the steps of No 10 Downing Street. This incident follows a separate controversy involving TikToker Max Balegde, who lip-synced to a track containing offensive lyrics about women outside the same location during a Prime Minister hosted reception.

The Core Controversy Details

Felicia Pennant, a fashion influencer with 8,000 Instagram followers, posted video footage of herself dancing to the song on the historic steps of the Prime Minister's official residence. The song originated from a viral internet meme and a clip from the reality series "Real Housewives of London," where a character uses the phrase during a dispute. Pennant captioned the video by referencing the movie "Love Actually," noting the festive atmosphere at Number 10, and later told a commenter who questioned the choice that she "couldn't resist" the performance.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Stunts

Previously, TikToker Max Balegde sparked immediate outrage by performing a lip-sync video featuring deeply offensive and misogynistic lyrics, including the phrase "bumboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets." The video, which showed him saluting after attending an influencers' summit where the Prime Minister DJed for guests, was later deleted following a fierce public backlash. Despite its deletion, the footage had already been liked on Instagram by the official social media team at Downing Street.

Political Stakeholder Reactions

Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey condemned the events as a disgrace to the office of the Prime Minister. She stated that visiting Downing Street is a privilege that should be treated with respect and not used as a backdrop for degrading behavior. Morrissey criticized the Prime Minister for refusing to apologize, arguing that his inaction shows complete contempt for the institution he holds.

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Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch raised the issue in the House of Commons, describing the words used by one of the influencers as grotesque and obscene. She highlighted that the content included pejorative comments about women's private parts and referred to white women in a derogatory manner. Badenoch demanded that the Prime Minister apologize for debasing his office and allowing the vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10.

Andy Burnham's Defense and Strategy

Mr. Burnham acknowledged that the initial video taken outside No 10 was "wrong" but refused to apologize for the strategy of engaging with young social media personalities. He argued that he will not apologize for connecting with people that young people themselves look to for information. Burnham emphasized that while he criticized the specific content as unacceptable and noted its removal, the broader point about modern communication channels remains valid.

The Mayor further stated that political opponents sneer at TikTokers and influencers, ignoring the reality of how contemporary audiences consume news and updates. He maintained that his refusal to apologize is based on the principle that these digital figures serve as vital sources of information for the youth demographic, a connection he deems essential for political engagement despite the controversies generated by their behavior.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The incidents have sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of government engagements with social media personalities and the responsibility of institutions to maintain decorum. The Prime Minister's team faced scrutiny for hosting influencers at a reception that included canapes and wine, which turned into scenes of guests running riot. The controversy has intensified calls for stricter protocols regarding who is allowed access to sensitive government locations and how their activities are documented.

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As the political fallout continues, the incident highlights the challenges of navigating the intersection of traditional political spaces and modern digital culture. The deleted videos and subsequent apologies have done little to quell the criticism, with opponents arguing that the normalization of such behavior undermines the dignity of high office. The situation remains a focal point for discussions on media ethics and political strategy in the digital age.