Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Government Jet Diversion to Manchester

Labour leader Andy Burnham is criticized for a government plane detour to Manchester. Critics call the £20,000 diversion hypocritical given his green stance. Downing Street defends the logistical necessity of the flight.

Andy Burnham has faced intense criticism after a government jet was diverted to collect him from Manchester for a trip to Antigua. The aircraft departed London Stansted at approximately 6am on its scheduled route to the Caribbean for a Commonwealth summit. Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, was not among the initial passengers aboard the aircraft when it lifted off.

Logistics of the Government Plane Diversion

The official government plane continued its journey toward Manchester, where it grounded for approximately one hour to pick up Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel. The couple boarded the aircraft after it landed in Manchester before the plane resumed its flight path. The return leg of the journey included a planned refueling stop in Canada before reaching its final destination.

Also read UK PM Andy Burnham Set to Apologize for Historical Role in Slave Trade

Downing Street officials maintained that the flight plan was dictated by operational security and the specific locations of official business. A spokesperson stated that the Prime Minister had been conducting duties in Scotland on Friday and subsequently traveled to Number 10 North in Manchester. The government insisted that the travel schedule was arranged based on where key officials were carrying out their governmental responsibilities at the end of the previous week.

Political Opposition and Criticism of Costs

Tory frontbencher Neil O'Brien led the charge against the decision, labeling the diversion as a waste of public resources. O'Brien argued that while taxpayers face high energy costs due to green policies, Labour members misuse jet fuel for personal convenience. He described the Prime Minister as treating the state aircraft as the world's most expensive Uber service. O'Brien emphasized the hypocrisy of imposing heavy green taxes on citizens while utilizing high-emission travel for political posturing.

Advertisement

Conservative critics accused Burnham of hypocrisy given his public advocacy for devolution and his promotion of Number 10 North as a northern base for government operations. The Mayor has been visibly active in this role, hosting officials and conducting meetings from the Manchester location. Detractors pointed out that Burnham still maintains his family home in the area, suggesting the stop was unnecessary for a senior official traveling with the Prime Minister.

Financial Implications and Official Responses

Estimates suggest that the detour to Manchester could have incurred an additional cost of £20,000 for the taxpayer. Downing Street refused to comment specifically on the financial impact of the diversion. Instead, the spokesperson reiterated that all travel costs are calculated based on security and value for money principles. The government stated that detailed financial records regarding this trip would be published through standard official channels in due course.

Despite the political fallout, the Prime Minister and Burnham proceeded with the planned attendance at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between logistical requirements for high-profile officials and public scrutiny over government spending. The controversy serves as a focal point for opposition parties concerned about fiscal responsibility and environmental consistency in public sector travel.