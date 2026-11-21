Sources claim the Burnham government may accept a £500 million EU demand on cheaper tuition fees for European students to secure the reset deal with Brussels.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing claims that he will give in to a £500 million EU demand for cheaper tuition fees for European students as the price of his new reset deal with Brussels. The claims were made on Saturday night, with well-placed sources telling The Mail on Sunday that the EU would hold the agreement to ransom to win costly concessions on college fees.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has insisted the reset agreement is set in stone. The deal covers food, emissions and youth mobility, and negotiations were nearly derailed last week when the EU made a last-minute bid on fees.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Humiliation in EU Reset Talks Over Student Fees

Why Brussels Is Linking Tuition Fees to the Deal

The EU's last-minute demand was for Britain to cut fees for European students to the same level that British youngsters pay. Under the current arrangement, an EU student pays up to £38,000 a year in tuition fees, while a British student pays no more than £9,790.

On Saturday, Ed Miliband told the BBC it was absolutely clear that no conditions were attached to the deal. He pointed to 2028 as the date when the measures take effect, and said legislation would be introduced in Parliament, with the bill expected this week.

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A draft statement to EU ambassadors seen on Friday said the three deals will not precede the conclusion of negotiations on tuition fees. A separate source with knowledge of the talks said Britain would have to accept the EU fee demands to ensure the deal is fully implemented.

Competing Views From Miliband, Frost and Stringer

Lord Frost, Britain's former Brexit negotiator, accused Ed Miliband of colluding with Brussels to hide the truth from the British people. In remarks to The Mail on Sunday, Frost called on the Foreign Secretary to start being honest about what had been agreed.

Frost said there was no doubt that the EU will not implement the three agreements until it is happy on tuition fees. He said the EU Council president Antonio Costa and the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were asked directly whether they were connected on Saturday, and that both had waffled.

Labour MP and former minister Graham Stringer backed Frost and called Ed Miliband profoundly naive for believing the deal will go ahead regardless of the fees issue. Stringer warned that Britain could be forced to fork out as much as £580 million a year to subsidise EU students at British universities.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch challenged Andy Burnham to come clean to Parliament and admit just what he has agreed with Brussels. She said the EU has the UK over a barrel on tuition fees and that Labour would capitulate again after months of argument.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that, if elected, his party would ditch the entire agreement. He vowed that one of the first priorities of a Reform UK government would be to repeal what he called a pernicious deal.

Universities Warn of Funding Losses and Trade Stakes

Duncan Ivison, vice-chancellor of Manchester University, warned that if nothing was done to compensate universities or provide additional funding, it would take an estimated £500 million out of the higher education sector. British university chiefs said on Saturday that they would have to be compensated if forced to charge EU students the same rate as UK students.

The source said the Burnham Government would also need to accept the tuition fee demands to be included in the Made In Europe scheme. That scheme gives European firms priority on public contracts and is designed to protect industry from cheap Chinese imports.

According to the insider, the cost of the tuition fee climb-down would be massively outweighed by the billions lost to the British economy if the UK were shut out of Made In Europe. The EU refused on Saturday night to issue any clarification on the row.

Ed Miliband also fuelled the debate by saying that rejoining the bloc could be on the table, with informal discussions set to start about Britain's future in Europe. He argued that since the 2016 referendum, the world has changed massively, adding to pressure on Andy Burnham to commit to rejoining in Labour's next general election manifesto.